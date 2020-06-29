Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

2661 Russ Blvd Available 02/10/20 Updated townhome in Golden Hill - Upgraded 2-story townhome directly across from park features travertine tile and natural hardwood flooring, granite counters & prep island in kitchen with stainless appliances including frig, gas range, blt-in micro & dishwasher. Spacious living room & dining room combo has fireplace and access to x-large deck. Both bedrooms are upstairs and feature modern doors frosted glass and wood entry doors. Second bedroom has faux balcony. Master bedroom has custom closet with frosted glass sliding door & blt-ins, modern custom ceiling fan & long balcony. Both baths feature granite vanity and tub/shower combo. Other features include tankless water heater, mounted flat-screen TVs, full-size Washer & dryer in unit, one uncovered prkg space directly in front of unit plus one prkg space in gated underground garage. Need storage? Huge 11x20 private storage room in garage is included & just for you. Close to downtown, shopping, restaurants, theatres and more. And quick, easy freeway access too!Small pets 25lbs max.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE3752681)