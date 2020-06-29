All apartments in San Diego
2661 Russ Blvd

2661 Russ Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2661 Russ Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
2661 Russ Blvd Available 02/10/20 Updated townhome in Golden Hill - Upgraded 2-story townhome directly across from park features travertine tile and natural hardwood flooring, granite counters & prep island in kitchen with stainless appliances including frig, gas range, blt-in micro & dishwasher. Spacious living room & dining room combo has fireplace and access to x-large deck. Both bedrooms are upstairs and feature modern doors frosted glass and wood entry doors. Second bedroom has faux balcony. Master bedroom has custom closet with frosted glass sliding door & blt-ins, modern custom ceiling fan & long balcony. Both baths feature granite vanity and tub/shower combo. Other features include tankless water heater, mounted flat-screen TVs, full-size Washer & dryer in unit, one uncovered prkg space directly in front of unit plus one prkg space in gated underground garage. Need storage? Huge 11x20 private storage room in garage is included & just for you. Close to downtown, shopping, restaurants, theatres and more. And quick, easy freeway access too!Small pets 25lbs max.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE3752681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2661 Russ Blvd have any available units?
2661 Russ Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2661 Russ Blvd have?
Some of 2661 Russ Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2661 Russ Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2661 Russ Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2661 Russ Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2661 Russ Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2661 Russ Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2661 Russ Blvd offers parking.
Does 2661 Russ Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2661 Russ Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2661 Russ Blvd have a pool?
No, 2661 Russ Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2661 Russ Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2661 Russ Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2661 Russ Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2661 Russ Blvd has units with dishwashers.

