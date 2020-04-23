All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 3 2019 at 2:47 AM

2639 Bellezza

2639 Bellezza Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2639 Bellezza Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome home to this charming corner Bungalow in the coveted Escala community. This home features a kitchen with granite countertops & a breakfast bar. The living room has a cozy fireplace to end the day relaxing. Tile in main living area & kitchen. The home has a direct access 2 car garage. The Escala community offers resort-like facilities including pool, hot tub, tennis court, playground, gym, clubhouse & more. LOCATION! Close to Restaurants, Shopping Center(Costco), & Easy Access to Freeways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Bellezza have any available units?
2639 Bellezza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2639 Bellezza have?
Some of 2639 Bellezza's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Bellezza currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Bellezza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Bellezza pet-friendly?
No, 2639 Bellezza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2639 Bellezza offer parking?
Yes, 2639 Bellezza offers parking.
Does 2639 Bellezza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2639 Bellezza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Bellezza have a pool?
Yes, 2639 Bellezza has a pool.
Does 2639 Bellezza have accessible units?
No, 2639 Bellezza does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Bellezza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2639 Bellezza has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

