2639 Bellezza

Amenities
Welcome home to this charming corner Bungalow in the coveted Escala community. This home features a kitchen with granite countertops & a breakfast bar. The living room has a cozy fireplace to end the day relaxing. Tile in main living area & kitchen. The home has a direct access 2 car garage. The Escala community offers resort-like facilities including pool, hot tub, tennis court, playground, gym, clubhouse & more. LOCATION! Close to Restaurants, Shopping Center(Costco), & Easy Access to Freeways!