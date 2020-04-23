2639 Bellezza

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to this charming corner Bungalow in the coveted Escala community. This home features a kitchen with granite countertops & a breakfast bar. The living room has a cozy fireplace to end the day relaxing. Tile in main living area & kitchen. The home has a direct access 2 car garage. The Escala community offers resort-like facilities including pool, hot tub, tennis court, playground, gym, clubhouse & more. LOCATION! Close to Restaurants, Shopping Center(Costco), & Easy Access to Freeways!