2633 C Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully restored 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Golden Hill. This is unit is located on the 2nd floor of a small 3 story, 6 unit complex. Surrounded by home owners, this property feels like the home you have been searching for. Just a short walk or scooter ride to downtown and less than a mile from the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, South Park, North Park, Hillcrest etc. It has been fully upgraded with tankless water heater, bathroom, front loading washer and dryer, plenty of storage, recessed lighting, assigned parking space, front porch etc. Water is included in rent. Tenant to pay all other utilities. Furniture pictured is included. For questions call property manager Brandon Wilcox at 360.510.3379 or email at Brandon@denttprop.com

Beautifully restored 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Golden Hill. This is unit is located on the 2nd floor of a small 3 story, 6 unit complex. Surrounded by home owners, this property feels like the home you've been looking for. Perfectly located just a short walk to downtown, south park, north park. It has been fully upgraded with tankless water heater, bathroom, front loading washer and dryer, plenty of storage, recessed lighting, assigned parking space, front porch etc. Water is included in rent. Tenant to pay all other utilites. Furniture pictured is included. For questions call property manager Brandon Wilcox at 360.510.3379 or email at Brandon@denttprop.com