Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:01 PM

2633 C Street - 1

2633 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2633 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully restored 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Golden Hill. This is unit is located on the 2nd floor of a small 3 story, 6 unit complex. Surrounded by home owners, this property feels like the home you have been searching for. Just a short walk or scooter ride to downtown and less than a mile from the San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, South Park, North Park, Hillcrest etc. It has been fully upgraded with tankless water heater, bathroom, front loading washer and dryer, plenty of storage, recessed lighting, assigned parking space, front porch etc. Water is included in rent. Tenant to pay all other utilities. Furniture pictured is included. For questions call property manager Brandon Wilcox at 360.510.3379 or email at Brandon@denttprop.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 C Street - 1 have any available units?
2633 C Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 C Street - 1 have?
Some of 2633 C Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 C Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2633 C Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 C Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2633 C Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2633 C Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2633 C Street - 1 offers parking.
Does 2633 C Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 C Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 C Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2633 C Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2633 C Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2633 C Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 C Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2633 C Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

