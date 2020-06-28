2627 Burgener Blvd.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

Quality Home Close to Mission Bay - To view this fine home, contact Richard Travassos, REALTOR, Cal DRE #01067276, 760-877-0091. Small dog or cat okay. To apply online go to www.MyMajesticPropertyManagement.net, Press the vacancy tab, Find property, Press apply now. Welcome home to this beautiful 3bd/2ba home with a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom/den/office since it has a closet.. The home is very spacious with a huge living room with fireplace and newer high end stainless steel appliances in kitchen. This home is great for entertaining with it's open floor plan and large backyard that you can see down to Mission Bay from the upper deck. The home is completed with a 2 car garage and front courtyard. Has central heat and central air. Hurry this home won't last.Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for landscaping.Rent is $3200 per month and security deposit is $3200.



(RLNE5126862)