2627 Burgener Blvd.
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

2627 Burgener Blvd.

2627 Burgener Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Burgener Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
Quality Home Close to Mission Bay - To view this fine home, contact Richard Travassos, REALTOR, Cal DRE #01067276, 760-877-0091. Small dog or cat okay. To apply online go to www.MyMajesticPropertyManagement.net, Press the vacancy tab, Find property, Press apply now. Welcome home to this beautiful 3bd/2ba home with a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom/den/office since it has a closet.. The home is very spacious with a huge living room with fireplace and newer high end stainless steel appliances in kitchen. This home is great for entertaining with it's open floor plan and large backyard that you can see down to Mission Bay from the upper deck. The home is completed with a 2 car garage and front courtyard. Has central heat and central air. Hurry this home won't last.Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays for landscaping.Rent is $3200 per month and security deposit is $3200.

(RLNE5126862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Burgener Blvd. have any available units?
2627 Burgener Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Burgener Blvd. have?
Some of 2627 Burgener Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Burgener Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Burgener Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Burgener Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Burgener Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Burgener Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Burgener Blvd. offers parking.
Does 2627 Burgener Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Burgener Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Burgener Blvd. have a pool?
No, 2627 Burgener Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Burgener Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 2627 Burgener Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Burgener Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Burgener Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
