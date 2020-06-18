All apartments in San Diego
2624 Worden #181

2624 Worden Street · No Longer Available
Location

2624 Worden Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Loma Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Condo in Point Loma Tennis Club. large 2 Bedroom 1.5Bath with washer/dryer inside the unit - $2,295 per month
$2,295 security deposit

Available after March 12th

Condo in Point Loma Tennis Club. large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with washer/dryer inside the unit, also has laundry in the building, has a large kitchen. Complex has a gym, tennis courts, bbq area, guest parking, swimming pool and hot tub. A single carport and an storage space. A few minutes from Ocean Beach, and just only few minutes from the freeway ramp. Not far from the airport, Sub Base, Naval Base San Diego, MCRD, downtown. Lease and references required.

Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit

Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.

If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.

1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!
2.All applicants must have a good rental history.
3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!

Occupancy Guidelines:
One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents
Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents
Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents
Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents

92110, 92106, 92107

(RLNE3240121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Worden #181 have any available units?
2624 Worden #181 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Worden #181 have?
Some of 2624 Worden #181's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Worden #181 currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Worden #181 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Worden #181 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Worden #181 is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Worden #181 offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Worden #181 offers parking.
Does 2624 Worden #181 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2624 Worden #181 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Worden #181 have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Worden #181 has a pool.
Does 2624 Worden #181 have accessible units?
No, 2624 Worden #181 does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Worden #181 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Worden #181 does not have units with dishwashers.

