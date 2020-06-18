2624 Worden #181

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill guest parking hot tub tennis court

Condo in Point Loma Tennis Club. large 2 Bedroom 1.5Bath with washer/dryer inside the unit - $2,295 per month

$2,295 security deposit



Available after March 12th



Condo in Point Loma Tennis Club. large 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath with washer/dryer inside the unit, also has laundry in the building, has a large kitchen. Complex has a gym, tennis courts, bbq area, guest parking, swimming pool and hot tub. A single carport and an storage space. A few minutes from Ocean Beach, and just only few minutes from the freeway ramp. Not far from the airport, Sub Base, Naval Base San Diego, MCRD, downtown. Lease and references required.



Dog or Cat allowed upon approval & Pet Deposit



Please call (619) 223-RENT (7368) if you have any questions or to schedule a viewing.



If after viewing the home you would like to apply please observe the following.



1.All applicants must have good credit to qualify. A $30.00 credit check fee is required, per person. Please do not apply if you have bad credit or any evictions. NO EXCEPTIONS!

2.All applicants must have a good rental history.

3.Any and all residents over 18 years of age living in a unit must have an approved application on file with the office. When you move in you must pay the security deposit and the rent with only cashiers check or money order. No personal checks! NO EXCEPTIONS!



Occupancy Guidelines:

One Bedroom - Maximum (3) Residents

Two Bedrooms - Maximum (5) Residents

Three Bedrooms - Maximum (7) Residents

Four Bedrooms - Maximum (9) Residents



92110, 92106, 92107



(RLNE3240121)