Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1

2620 2nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2620 2nd Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Spacious, centrally located 2 BR, 2 BA condo in Park West with views. 1327 square feet + 150 sq ft balcony. Wood and tile flooring. 1 garage parking space. 2-car tandem space with electric vehicle charging station available for $130 extra. Walkable neighborhood. Fully equipped kitchen and washer & dryer. Central AC. Webpass internet ready.

Building amenities include year-round heated pool, modern fitness center. Less than 4 blocks from Balboa Park, grocery store, restaurants, and Museum School. Very close to the San Diego Zoo.

Contact Yan at 619 376 3971 or 9210xpm@gmail.com.
Heated pool. Very attractive neighborhood. Modern fitness center. Storage available for rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 have any available units?
2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 have?
Some of 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 offers parking.
Does 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 has a pool.
Does 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1 has units with dishwashers.

