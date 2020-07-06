2620 2nd Avenue #3A - 1

Amenities
Spacious, centrally located 2 BR, 2 BA condo in Park West with views. 1327 square feet + 150 sq ft balcony. Wood and tile flooring. 1 garage parking space. 2-car tandem space with electric vehicle charging station available for $130 extra. Walkable neighborhood. Fully equipped kitchen and washer & dryer. Central AC. Webpass internet ready.
Building amenities include year-round heated pool, modern fitness center. Less than 4 blocks from Balboa Park, grocery store, restaurants, and Museum School. Very close to the San Diego Zoo.
Contact Yan at 619 376 3971 or 9210xpm@gmail.com.
Heated pool. Very attractive neighborhood. Modern fitness center. Storage available for rent.