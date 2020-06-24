2620 2nd Ave #9B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Upgraded Condo with a Beautiful Downtown View - This newly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is ready to go! Gorgeous views of downtown and the harbor across one side of the property and a large balcony on the other side of the condo give this property a ton of natural light. The condo has new fixtures, appliances, paint and countertops to make you feel at home. Washer and dryer included in the property as well as 2 side by side parking spots. Available now!



Central A/C

Pool/Gym/Rec room at complex

Charging port for Electric Vehicle



1 year lease



For more info, call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135

Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.



