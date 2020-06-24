All apartments in San Diego
2620 2nd Ave #9B

2620 2nd Avenue
Location

2620 2nd Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Upgraded Condo with a Beautiful Downtown View - This newly upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo is ready to go! Gorgeous views of downtown and the harbor across one side of the property and a large balcony on the other side of the condo give this property a ton of natural light. The condo has new fixtures, appliances, paint and countertops to make you feel at home. Washer and dryer included in the property as well as 2 side by side parking spots. Available now!

Central A/C
Pool/Gym/Rec room at complex
Charging port for Electric Vehicle

1 year lease

For more info, call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135
Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4919733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 2nd Ave #9B have any available units?
2620 2nd Ave #9B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 2nd Ave #9B have?
Some of 2620 2nd Ave #9B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 2nd Ave #9B currently offering any rent specials?
2620 2nd Ave #9B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 2nd Ave #9B pet-friendly?
No, 2620 2nd Ave #9B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2620 2nd Ave #9B offer parking?
Yes, 2620 2nd Ave #9B offers parking.
Does 2620 2nd Ave #9B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 2nd Ave #9B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 2nd Ave #9B have a pool?
Yes, 2620 2nd Ave #9B has a pool.
Does 2620 2nd Ave #9B have accessible units?
No, 2620 2nd Ave #9B does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 2nd Ave #9B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2620 2nd Ave #9B does not have units with dishwashers.
