San Diego, CA
2585 Ulric St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:51 AM

2585 Ulric St

2585 Ulric Street · No Longer Available
Location

2585 Ulric Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom One Bath - Must see!!! - Property Id: 223155

2 bedroom one bath apartment.
All wood flooring. Refrigerator and stove included, granite countertops.
Our rentals include:
- water
-trash
- sewer
-parking

blocks from major freeways, walking distance to schools, shopping, and bus lines. 15 to downtown and our international airport
App fee: $35, everyone 18 and over must apply
deposit: $1,000 required for all rentals OAC
rent:1700

if you have any questions please feel free to call
melissa 858-565-6400 ext 3
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/223155
Property Id 223155

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5801164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2585 Ulric St have any available units?
2585 Ulric St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2585 Ulric St have?
Some of 2585 Ulric St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2585 Ulric St currently offering any rent specials?
2585 Ulric St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2585 Ulric St pet-friendly?
No, 2585 Ulric St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2585 Ulric St offer parking?
Yes, 2585 Ulric St offers parking.
Does 2585 Ulric St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2585 Ulric St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2585 Ulric St have a pool?
No, 2585 Ulric St does not have a pool.
Does 2585 Ulric St have accessible units?
No, 2585 Ulric St does not have accessible units.
Does 2585 Ulric St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2585 Ulric St does not have units with dishwashers.

