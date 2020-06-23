All apartments in San Diego
2575 C St.

2575 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2575 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
2575 C St. Available 05/31/20 Golden Hill Beauty!! Rent is Discounted to $3000 through September! SUPER DEAL! - This Charming Spanish home with nearly 1,700 sq ft of living space is a must see! Rent is discounted to $3000 while a granny flat is being built in back of house--projected finish date is end of September. Home features spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans throughout. Large windows bring in great lighting in every room. The formal living room boasts a rare Batchelder wood burning fireplace. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with double sinks. The bonus room can be used as a formal dining room, office, or additional bedroom (no closet). Low maintenance front and backyard. Large backyard patio. Washer/Dryer (shared with Granny Flat) 1 car garage. Conveniently located with easy access to freeways, downtown, and only 5 blocks to Balboa Park. Pet considered---Tenants pay water, $70 solar + electricity bill (which is low or maybe even a credit). Owner pays landscaper 1x month for maintenance
1 Year Lease Security Deposit is Same as the Rent $35 Application Fee Applications are on website: www.thomasrealtors.net
Call or email to set up a viewing--619-296-6343
Agent: Tiffany Patton, CalBRE Lic.#01800423
Thomas Realtors

(RLNE4957074)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 C St. have any available units?
2575 C St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2575 C St. have?
Some of 2575 C St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2575 C St. currently offering any rent specials?
2575 C St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 C St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2575 C St. is pet friendly.
Does 2575 C St. offer parking?
Yes, 2575 C St. offers parking.
Does 2575 C St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2575 C St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 C St. have a pool?
No, 2575 C St. does not have a pool.
Does 2575 C St. have accessible units?
No, 2575 C St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 C St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2575 C St. does not have units with dishwashers.
