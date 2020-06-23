Amenities

2575 C St. Available 05/31/20 Golden Hill Beauty!! Rent is Discounted to $3000 through September! SUPER DEAL! - This Charming Spanish home with nearly 1,700 sq ft of living space is a must see! Rent is discounted to $3000 while a granny flat is being built in back of house--projected finish date is end of September. Home features spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans throughout. Large windows bring in great lighting in every room. The formal living room boasts a rare Batchelder wood burning fireplace. Beautifully remodeled bathrooms with double sinks. The bonus room can be used as a formal dining room, office, or additional bedroom (no closet). Low maintenance front and backyard. Large backyard patio. Washer/Dryer (shared with Granny Flat) 1 car garage. Conveniently located with easy access to freeways, downtown, and only 5 blocks to Balboa Park. Pet considered---Tenants pay water, $70 solar + electricity bill (which is low or maybe even a credit). Owner pays landscaper 1x month for maintenance

1 Year Lease Security Deposit is Same as the Rent

