2573 Raymell Drive

3 Bedroom/2 Bath home nestled in Serra Mesa just up the hill from the Stadium.

-New paint throughout

- Open Layout

-Dual pane windows

- Hardwood Flooring

- Recently updated bathrooms

- Refinished cabinets

- New appliances (refrigerator to be provided by tenant)

- Master bedroom with bathroom

- Covered patio

- Large yard

- 2 car garage with direct access

**fireplace is non-operating

Great location - a quick drive to restaurants, shopping and freeway access



Lease Terms:

-Available Now

- $2,800 per month

- Security deposit $2,800

- Minimum 1 year lease

- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.

- No smoking on premises

-Pet negotiable

-Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy.

-Tenant pays: All utilities



Contact agent at 619-980-7467 for showing information.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2573-raymell-dr-san-diego-ca-92123-usa/df92b7f6-af13-4c8b-8496-9166c355b856



