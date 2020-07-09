2573 Raymell Drive

Amenities
3 Bedroom/2 Bath home nestled in Serra Mesa just up the hill from the Stadium.
-New paint throughout
- Open Layout
-Dual pane windows
- Hardwood Flooring
- Recently updated bathrooms
- Refinished cabinets
- New appliances (refrigerator to be provided by tenant)
- Master bedroom with bathroom
- Covered patio
- Large yard
- 2 car garage with direct access
**fireplace is non-operating
Great location - a quick drive to restaurants, shopping and freeway access
Lease Terms:
-Available Now
- $2,800 per month
- Security deposit $2,800
- Minimum 1 year lease
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-Pet negotiable
-Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy.
-Tenant pays: All utilities
Contact agent at 619-980-7467 for showing information.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2573-raymell-dr-san-diego-ca-92123-usa/df92b7f6-af13-4c8b-8496-9166c355b856
(RLNE5800690)