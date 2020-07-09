All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2573 Raymell Drive

2573 Raymell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2573 Raymell Drive, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom/2 Bath home nestled in Serra Mesa just up the hill from the Stadium.
-New paint throughout
- Open Layout
-Dual pane windows
- Hardwood Flooring
- Recently updated bathrooms
- Refinished cabinets
- New appliances (refrigerator to be provided by tenant)
- Master bedroom with bathroom
- Covered patio
- Large yard
- 2 car garage with direct access
**fireplace is non-operating
Great location - a quick drive to restaurants, shopping and freeway access

Lease Terms:
-Available Now
- $2,800 per month
- Security deposit $2,800
- Minimum 1 year lease
- Credit check required for all possible tenants 18 yrs. and older. $30 per credit check.
- No smoking on premises
-Pet negotiable
-Tenants required to carrying a renter's insurance policy.
-Tenant pays: All utilities

Contact agent at 619-980-7467 for showing information.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2573-raymell-dr-san-diego-ca-92123-usa/df92b7f6-af13-4c8b-8496-9166c355b856

(RLNE5800690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2573 Raymell Drive have any available units?
2573 Raymell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2573 Raymell Drive have?
Some of 2573 Raymell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2573 Raymell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2573 Raymell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2573 Raymell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2573 Raymell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2573 Raymell Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2573 Raymell Drive offers parking.
Does 2573 Raymell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2573 Raymell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2573 Raymell Drive have a pool?
No, 2573 Raymell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2573 Raymell Drive have accessible units?
No, 2573 Raymell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2573 Raymell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2573 Raymell Drive has units with dishwashers.

