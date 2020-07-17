All apartments in San Diego
2571 Violet Street
2571 Violet Street

2571 Violet Street · (858) 997-2100
2571 Violet Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Completely renovated, gorgeous 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in sought after Azalea-Hollywood Park - Be the first to live in this beauty. Over 50k in upgrades and custom features.
Bright and airy with new wood plank flooring throughout, freshly painted, with new window treatments, custom light fixtures, and ceiling fans.
The custom kitchen showcases stainless appliances, high-end cabinetry, farm sink, granite, and counter to ceiling custom tile backsplash. Separate dining room with a large picture window.
The living room features a beautiful fireplace with custom rock finishes and mantle.
Gorgeous floor to ceiling custom tile in the bathroom with upgraded fixtures and sliding barn door.
Private backyard with all new fencing, nice sized patio, great for entertaining, and low maintenance front and back yard landscape. Off-street tandem parking for two to three vehicles.
Walking distance to Azalea Community Park and Manzanita Canyon.
Centrally located with just a 10-minute drive to Downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and great freeway access.
Pets are case by case.

(RLNE5880251)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 2571 Violet Street have any available units?
2571 Violet Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2571 Violet Street have?
Some of 2571 Violet Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2571 Violet Street currently offering any rent specials?
2571 Violet Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2571 Violet Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2571 Violet Street is pet friendly.
Does 2571 Violet Street offer parking?
Yes, 2571 Violet Street offers parking.
Does 2571 Violet Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2571 Violet Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2571 Violet Street have a pool?
No, 2571 Violet Street does not have a pool.
Does 2571 Violet Street have accessible units?
No, 2571 Violet Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2571 Violet Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2571 Violet Street does not have units with dishwashers.
