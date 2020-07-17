2571 Violet Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Completely renovated, gorgeous 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom home in sought after Azalea-Hollywood Park - Be the first to live in this beauty. Over 50k in upgrades and custom features.

Bright and airy with new wood plank flooring throughout, freshly painted, with new window treatments, custom light fixtures, and ceiling fans.

The custom kitchen showcases stainless appliances, high-end cabinetry, farm sink, granite, and counter to ceiling custom tile backsplash. Separate dining room with a large picture window.

The living room features a beautiful fireplace with custom rock finishes and mantle.

Gorgeous floor to ceiling custom tile in the bathroom with upgraded fixtures and sliding barn door.

Private backyard with all new fencing, nice sized patio, great for entertaining, and low maintenance front and back yard landscape. Off-street tandem parking for two to three vehicles.

Walking distance to Azalea Community Park and Manzanita Canyon.

Centrally located with just a 10-minute drive to Downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and great freeway access.

Pets are case by case.



(RLNE5880251)