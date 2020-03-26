2568 Albatross St Unit 5G

Amenities

$500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!! LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEWS!! - This home boasts a beautiful open floor plan as the large living space flows effortlessly into your dining room and kitchen. The floor to ceiling windows lining the living room and dining room let in large amounts of light and give the perfect segue from the interior to your private patio. With granite counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, the entire home has that luxurious feel. The neighborhood is a walker's paradise. It is within walking distance of Balboa Park, The San Diego Zoo, and all of the shops and eateries that Banker's Hill and Little Italy have to offer. This home will not last long, contact us to schedule a showing today!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Garbage Disposal

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Laundry Room

- Open Floor Plan

- Dimmer Lights

- Granite Counter-tops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Dual Vanity in Master Bathroom

- Large Master Walk-In Closet

- Balcony

- Central A/C

- NEST in home

- Large Windows

- Custom Sunshades

- Covered Parking Garage Under Building

- Two Elevators for Convenient Access

- 2 Assigned Spaces



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Villa Bayview HOA

- BBQ Area

- Swimming Pool

- Hot Tub



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Covered Parking Garage Under Building, 2 Assigned Spaces

HOA NAME: Villa Bayview HOA

YEAR BUILT: 1979

MAILBOX LOCATION: Lobby

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/HB-Rq3P9sog



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5785943)