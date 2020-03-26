All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2568 Albatross St Unit 5G
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:40 AM

2568 Albatross St Unit 5G

2568 Albatross Street · (858) 222-4663 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2568 Albatross Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G · Avail. now

$3,188

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1395 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
lobby
$500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!! LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEWS!! - This home boasts a beautiful open floor plan as the large living space flows effortlessly into your dining room and kitchen. The floor to ceiling windows lining the living room and dining room let in large amounts of light and give the perfect segue from the interior to your private patio. With granite counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, the entire home has that luxurious feel. The neighborhood is a walker's paradise. It is within walking distance of Balboa Park, The San Diego Zoo, and all of the shops and eateries that Banker's Hill and Little Italy have to offer. This home will not last long, contact us to schedule a showing today!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Garbage Disposal
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room
- Open Floor Plan
- Dimmer Lights
- Granite Counter-tops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Dual Vanity in Master Bathroom
- Large Master Walk-In Closet
- Balcony
- Central A/C
- NEST in home
- Large Windows
- Custom Sunshades
- Covered Parking Garage Under Building
- Two Elevators for Convenient Access
- 2 Assigned Spaces

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Villa Bayview HOA
- BBQ Area
- Swimming Pool
- Hot Tub

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Covered Parking Garage Under Building, 2 Assigned Spaces
HOA NAME: Villa Bayview HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1979
MAILBOX LOCATION: Lobby
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/HB-Rq3P9sog

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next.  This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork.   We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history.  If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed.  Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER?  We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS.  We are here to help!  Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
 
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E.  #01854799

(RLNE5785943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G have any available units?
2568 Albatross St Unit 5G has a unit available for $3,188 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G have?
Some of 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G currently offering any rent specials?
2568 Albatross St Unit 5G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G pet-friendly?
Yes, 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G is pet friendly.
Does 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G offer parking?
Yes, 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G does offer parking.
Does 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G have a pool?
Yes, 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G has a pool.
Does 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G have accessible units?
No, 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G does not have accessible units.
Does 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2568 Albatross St Unit 5G?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
13th & Market
1330 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity