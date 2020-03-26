2568 Albatross St Unit 5G

Amenities
$500 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT!! LIGHT & BRIGHT HOME WITH BEAUTIFUL CITY VIEWS!! - This home boasts a beautiful open floor plan as the large living space flows effortlessly into your dining room and kitchen. The floor to ceiling windows lining the living room and dining room let in large amounts of light and give the perfect segue from the interior to your private patio. With granite counter-tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, the entire home has that luxurious feel. The neighborhood is a walker's paradise. It is within walking distance of Balboa Park, The San Diego Zoo, and all of the shops and eateries that Banker's Hill and Little Italy have to offer. This home will not last long, contact us to schedule a showing today!!
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Single Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Garbage Disposal
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Laundry Room
- Open Floor Plan
- Dimmer Lights
- Granite Counter-tops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Dual Vanity in Master Bathroom
- Large Master Walk-In Closet
- Balcony
- Central A/C
- NEST in home
- Large Windows
- Custom Sunshades
- Covered Parking Garage Under Building
- Two Elevators for Convenient Access
- 2 Assigned Spaces
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Villa Bayview HOA
- BBQ Area
- Swimming Pool
- Hot Tub
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Covered Parking Garage Under Building, 2 Assigned Spaces
HOA NAME: Villa Bayview HOA
YEAR BUILT: 1979
MAILBOX LOCATION: Lobby
FLOOD ZONE: NO
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA, water, trash, sewer
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
PROPERTY VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/HB-Rq3P9sog
* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.
** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.
***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.
****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.
***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed. SECTION 8 FRIENDLY
****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.
******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.
******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.
********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.
(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799
(RLNE5785943)