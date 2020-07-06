2560 C Street #22

Amenities
2560 C St #22- $500 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH'S RENT! 2 BR/2 BA in Golden Hill/ Be the first to apply! - 2560 C St #22
San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,195 per Month, $2,145 Deposit
Don't miss out on this 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom unit in Golden Hill featuring a recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and new full sized washer and dryer in unit. Home also has walk in closets, crown molding and vinyl plank floors throughout.
The unit is in a gated, nonsmoking complex with a nicely landscaped courtyard and access to two gas operated BBQ grills. 1 small pet under 40lbs ok with deposit and breed restrictions.
Club house also available for parties/events for free to all tenants with deposit.
Located in a quiet residential area close to bus stops and walking distance from Golden Hill Park, Balboa Golf Course, B St Veterinarian, Krisp Market, Mosaic Yoga Studio and restaurants (Turf Supper Club, Luigi's Pizza, Counterpoint, Krakatoa, Dark House Coffee Roasters, & multiple taco shops). Quick access to the 5, 805, 15, 163, and 94 Freeways.
Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 1
Available: 3/13/19
Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator
Fireplace, A/C, Central Air & Heater, Deck
Clubhouse, Gated Community
Dogs/Cats OK, Assign Parking, BBQ Area
