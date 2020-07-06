All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

2560 C Street #22

2560 C Street · No Longer Available
Location

2560 C Street, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
2560 C St #22- $500 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH'S RENT! 2 BR/2 BA in Golden Hill/ Be the first to apply! - 2560 C St #22
San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hills
2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,195 per Month, $2,145 Deposit

FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY! GET $500 OFF YOUR 1ST MONTH'S RENT!!
Don't miss out on this Great Opportunity! Be the first to apply!

Don't miss out on this 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom unit in Golden Hill featuring a recently renovated kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and new full sized washer and dryer in unit. Home also has walk in closets, crown molding and vinyl plank floors throughout.

The unit is in a gated, nonsmoking complex with a nicely landscaped courtyard and access to two gas operated BBQ grills. 1 small pet under 40lbs ok with deposit and breed restrictions.

Club house also available for parties/events for free to all tenants with deposit.

Located in a quiet residential area close to bus stops and walking distance from Golden Hill Park, Balboa Golf Course, B St Veterinarian, Krisp Market, Mosaic Yoga Studio and restaurants (Turf Supper Club, Luigi's Pizza, Counterpoint, Krakatoa, Dark House Coffee Roasters, & multiple taco shops). Quick access to the 5, 805, 15, 163, and 94 Freeways.

Lease: 1 YEAR
Pets: Dogs/Cats/Small Pets Allowed
Parking: 1
Available: 3/13/19
Contact Information: Text/Call 619-804-3325,

Appliances
Washer/Dryer, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator

Interior Amenities
Fireplace, A/C, Central Air & Heater, Deck

Exterior Amenities
Clubhouse, Gated Community

Other
Dogs/Cats OK, Assign Parking, BBQ Area

APPLY ONLINE TODAY WILL NOT LAST WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE3825260)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2560 C Street #22 have any available units?
2560 C Street #22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2560 C Street #22 have?
Some of 2560 C Street #22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2560 C Street #22 currently offering any rent specials?
2560 C Street #22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2560 C Street #22 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2560 C Street #22 is pet friendly.
Does 2560 C Street #22 offer parking?
Yes, 2560 C Street #22 offers parking.
Does 2560 C Street #22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2560 C Street #22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2560 C Street #22 have a pool?
No, 2560 C Street #22 does not have a pool.
Does 2560 C Street #22 have accessible units?
No, 2560 C Street #22 does not have accessible units.
Does 2560 C Street #22 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2560 C Street #22 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
