Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

2556 Escala Cir.

2556 Escala Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2556 Escala Circle, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury Tri-Level Townhome Terraces at Escala - Big, beautifully upgraded townhome in desirable Escala neighborhood! 2 master suites, 2.5 bathrooms. Luxury items include hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, Recessed lighting, marble-front fireplace. Spacious kitchen with big Island, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances. 5-burner chef gas stove. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer. Bathrooms upgraded and beautiful! Giant walk-in closet. Ceiling fans. Central AC. 2-car direct-entry garage.

Includes community pool, kiddie pool, spa, tennis courts, fitness center, basketball court and walking paths. Easy access to freeways. Call or write for appointment to see!

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
1-yr lease.
No pets allowed.
Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4754660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2556 Escala Cir. have any available units?
2556 Escala Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2556 Escala Cir. have?
Some of 2556 Escala Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2556 Escala Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
2556 Escala Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2556 Escala Cir. pet-friendly?
No, 2556 Escala Cir. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2556 Escala Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 2556 Escala Cir. offers parking.
Does 2556 Escala Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2556 Escala Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2556 Escala Cir. have a pool?
Yes, 2556 Escala Cir. has a pool.
Does 2556 Escala Cir. have accessible units?
No, 2556 Escala Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 2556 Escala Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2556 Escala Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
