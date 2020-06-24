2556 Escala Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool garage hot tub tennis court

Luxury Tri-Level Townhome Terraces at Escala - Big, beautifully upgraded townhome in desirable Escala neighborhood! 2 master suites, 2.5 bathrooms. Luxury items include hardwood floors, 9 ft. ceilings, Recessed lighting, marble-front fireplace. Spacious kitchen with big Island, granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances. 5-burner chef gas stove. Interior laundry room with washer and dryer. Bathrooms upgraded and beautiful! Giant walk-in closet. Ceiling fans. Central AC. 2-car direct-entry garage.



Includes community pool, kiddie pool, spa, tennis courts, fitness center, basketball court and walking paths. Easy access to freeways. Call or write for appointment to see!



Tenant responsible for all utilities.

1-yr lease.

No pets allowed.

Call Northcutt Properties, Inc. for appointment to see 858-505-1300.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved. 92108



