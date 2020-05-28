All apartments in San Diego
Location

2554 Front Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
2554 Front St. #4 Available 02/03/20 2 Bed 1 Bath in Highly Desired Bankers Hill!! - Tons of character and space in this large first story 2 bedroom apartment in the Heart of Bankers Hill. Natural Hard Wood Floors and high ceilings. Lots of storage space and eat in breakfast nook. Close to downtown, freeways, restaurants, etc.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Refrigerator, stove, and full sized washer/dryer.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: Hardwood floors throughout. Large picture windows and large living room with vaulted ceilings -W/D included. On Street Parking Only, Storage Garage onsite for additional cost. 1 Cat OK on approval, Trash & Gardner included, Landlord gives water credit and each tenant only pays $25 a month towards water! No Smoking.

One Year Lease

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS!!

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4705687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

