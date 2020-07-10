All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2548 A Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

2548 A Street

2548 A St · No Longer Available
Location

2548 A St, San Diego, CA 92102
Golden Hill

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Golden Hill Gem

This building has lots of charm including high ceilings, stained glass, hardwood floors, built-in cabinets & breakfast nook, decorative fireplace.

You are next door to Balboa Park and within walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Just a minutes to Downtown San Diego, San Diego Airport and Easy access to Hwy 5 and 94.

This unit comes with a detached 1 car garage.
This is a Non-Smoking, Non- E-Cig and Non-Vaping Property.

Residents are responsible for utilities including water and sewer.
Owner pays for common area maintenance and trash service.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-Minimum Credit Score of 550 per adult applicant is required
NOTE: Credit Scores in the 550-650 Range may require a larger deposit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-Cats only allowed with add'l deposit of $250 each (2 pet max)
-$45/Adult Application Fee

NOTE: UNIT WILL BE VACANT AT THE END OF JUNE.
COLORS and FINISHES MAY VARY

Salvador Carranza
619-980-6076
CADRE#01746275

OR

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
CADRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,240, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,190, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 A Street have any available units?
2548 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2548 A Street have?
Some of 2548 A Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
2548 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 2548 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2548 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 2548 A Street offers parking.
Does 2548 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2548 A Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 A Street have a pool?
No, 2548 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 2548 A Street have accessible units?
No, 2548 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 A Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2548 A Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
