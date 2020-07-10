2548 A Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace range

Golden Hill Gem



This building has lots of charm including high ceilings, stained glass, hardwood floors, built-in cabinets & breakfast nook, decorative fireplace.



You are next door to Balboa Park and within walking distance to shops and restaurants.

Just a minutes to Downtown San Diego, San Diego Airport and Easy access to Hwy 5 and 94.



This unit comes with a detached 1 car garage.

This is a Non-Smoking, Non- E-Cig and Non-Vaping Property.



Residents are responsible for utilities including water and sewer.

Owner pays for common area maintenance and trash service.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-Minimum Credit Score of 550 per adult applicant is required

NOTE: Credit Scores in the 550-650 Range may require a larger deposit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-Cats only allowed with add'l deposit of $250 each (2 pet max)

-$45/Adult Application Fee



NOTE: UNIT WILL BE VACANT AT THE END OF JUNE.

COLORS and FINISHES MAY VARY



Salvador Carranza

619-980-6076

CADRE#01746275



OR



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

CADRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,240, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,190, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.