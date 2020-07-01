2541 C Street - 4

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry

Nestled in the heart of Golden Hill near 25th street is this highly desired Victorian Style Studio living unit. On the top floor it boasts unique built in shelving in the kitchen and Hard wood floors in main areas. Beautiful Mosaic tile in the bathroom with a large tub/shower for relaxing baths.



1 year lease. No Pets.



Lots of windows giving natural light. Gas appliances. On site laundry. Tall ceilings. Dining area. High walking score.



Centrally located to Downtown, Little Italy, Hillcrest, South Park, North Park and so many more neighborhoods. Easy access to the 94, 5, 163 freeways.



To schedule your exclusive showing. . .

Please Text Debbie at 619-940-5712

Orion Management & Realty, Inc.

CA Lic #01854305