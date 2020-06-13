Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2500 5th Avenue #412 Available 02/25/19 Spacious 1 bedroom available in Laurel Bay! - This top floor one-bedroom, one-bath condo has an earthy and warm palette, with rich laminate flooring, open kitchen, angled fireplace, plantation shutters, and covered north/west-facing balcony. The large bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and slider to balcony. And it is the balcony where you can take your morning coffee or evening cocktail. The well-maintained and like-new complex has it all...pool, spa, exercise studio, rec room, and rich foliage. One gated parking space included in the rent!



(RLNE4683279)