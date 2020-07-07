2466 1st Avenue Unit: 14

Amenities

WELCOME HOME TO LOFTS ON LAUREL- Featuring 21 Brand New Custom Residences In Bankers Hill, San Diego! JUST LISTED and available for PRE-LEASING for November 2018 Move Ins! Be part of the Dynamic and Refined Lifestyle of Banker’s Hill- Contact us today for exclusive information and to Reserve YOUR New home!



This is a one of a kind custom studio featuring an open layout and a step up to the sleeping area making it versatile to function as a one bedroom.



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: STARTING NOVEMBER 2018

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

2466 1st Ave #14

San Diego, CA 92101



**We have other layouts coming up available so please contact for additional information and we will find a perfect fit home for you!

Immerse yourself in San Diego’s most desirable locations with historical charm and modern sophistication! San Diego’s epicenter for arts and culture with a wide variety of foodie hotspots and historic Balboa Park all a short walk from your front door.



Be a part of the dynamic and refined lifestyle of Bankers’ Hill – just minutes from downtown and surrounded by San Diego’s most notable amenities.

Discover Lofts On Laurel. Brand new luxury apartments featuring a modern, urban appeal with exquisite attention to detail. 21 new custom residences featuring studios, step up lofts, one and two bedrooms and Penthouses with thoughtful SMART designs and finishes.

HOME DETAILS:



*Studio/1 Bedroom

*668 Sq. Ft. | HUGE

*2nd Floor

*Address: 2466 1st Ave. #14

*Rent: $2,495

*Deposit: $2,495 (only $500 to reserve that goes towards the regular deposit)

*Pets: No weight limit- Breed restrictions apply (Pet deposit and a monthly pet fee applies)

*Flexible Lease Terms

*Parking: Assigned Parking Space

*Laundry: W/D Inside the home

*Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities (individually metered)

*Walk Score 90 (Walker’s Paradise)



HAND-CRAFTED INTERIOR FEATURES



DESIGNER FEATURES:

-Custom Layouts including: Studios, Step Up Lofts, One and Two bedrooms

-Natural Sustainable Wood Flooring in Upper Units

-Private Decks and Patios with Sliding Glass Doors

-Designer Mosaic Kitchen Backsplashes

-Large Walk-In Closets

-Up to 23-Feet High Ceilings

-Sand Blasted Concrete Lentil Ceilings*

-Polished Concrete Floors

-Interiors and Demising Walls up to 37-Inches Thick

-Sky Lights*

-USB Charging Electrical Outlets

-Custom Hardware Throughout

-Linen Closet and additional closet in the bathroom

*Select homes



KITCHEN AND BATHS:

-Ebony Wood Finished Cabinets with Soft Close Doors and Blum Hardware

-Whirlpool Euro Style Stainless Appliances

-Quartz Countertops and Islands with Dual Water Falls*

-Stainless Interior, Low Noise Dishwasher

-Low Profile Slide Out Vent Hood and Built in Oven

-Induction Cooktops

-Large Ceramic Euro Tile Custom Showers with Handheld, Top, Front, and Overhead Spray Nozzles

-Custom Made Glass Shower Enclosures with Soji Doors*

-Brushed Stainless Steel Hardware

-Beautiful Euro Tile in Washrooms

*Select homes



SMART & EFFICIENT LIVING:

-Decorative and 4-inch & 6-inch LED Lighting

-LED lighting in Bedrooms*

-GE Stackable Washer and Dryer

-Noise Reducing and Energy Efficient Windows letting light in without the Heat or UV

-Solar Shades

-Reed Glass Front Doors with Nickel Hardware and Smart Locks

-Two Bedrooms with Multi-Zone Mini Splits for Independent Room Climate Control*

-Smart Home Automation including:

– NEST Thermostats (or equivalent)

– MP3-Programmable Smart Doorbells

– Programmable Entry Doors with Keypad, Key Card, and Standard Key Access

*Select homes



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

-4.0 Security Camera Systems in Building Entrances and Parking

-Rooftop Community Gathering Area with Ocean Views

-High Speed Fiber Optic Network

-CAT 6 Cabling in All Apartments

-Enclosed Dog Run

-Ocean and City Views*

-Bicycle and Surfboard Storage

-Private Storage Units

-Elevator

-Adjacent Surface Parking

-Pet Friendly! No Weight Limit, Breed Restrictions Apply

*Select homes



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

-Central and Walkable Neighborhood located just blocks from Starbucks, Shops, Restaurants, Local Markets, Farmers Market, Schools and Balboa Park

-San Diego’s most Notable Amenities within Minutes

-Located minutes from Downtown San Diego and surrounded by Hillcrest, Mission Hills, Little Italy, North Park and South Park



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,495, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,495, Available 11/1/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

