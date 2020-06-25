All apartments in San Diego
246 West Washington Street - Unit A
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

246 West Washington Street - Unit A

246 W Washington St · No Longer Available
Location

246 W Washington St, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful open kitchen, dining area and living room with private balcony in a prime location in the heart of Hillcrest. Walking distance to all restaurants, markets, and bars. 5-minute bike ride to Balboa Park, 5 min drive to Little Italy, 10 min ride to downtown San Diego, and 15 minutes to San Diego State University. Perfect for young professionals looking to get away from campus chaos.

**Unit has loft upstairs for 3rd bedroom Very Cool Space. A must-see unit in person***

This unit has had consistent long-term tenants rented and will rent quickly as it's 1 of 2 units in the building.

Two Bedroom with loft as the third bedroom, very cool space.. Private Balcony off one of the bedrooms.

Laundry in unit and an HVAC Unit supplying both A/C & Heat. Gated parking for added plus.

Close to major highways with a limited concern of traffic. Professional, quiet, and clean VCA Hospital below for all Pet Lovers.

Virtual Tour: https://www.ranchophotos.com/246-w-washington-st/

Water, trash. sewer included.

Rent by Owner. Call Aaron @ 619-940-8700

Fill out an immediate application online for free at http://www.rrainvestment.com. Application fee will be collected only if a credit check is agreed to run after a discussion
In the heart of the Hillcrest area steps away from many shopping centers, restaurants, and stores. Fabulous for Pet owners as there is a wonderful Pet Hospital right below and part of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 West Washington Street - Unit A have any available units?
246 West Washington Street - Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 246 West Washington Street - Unit A have?
Some of 246 West Washington Street - Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 246 West Washington Street - Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
246 West Washington Street - Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 West Washington Street - Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 246 West Washington Street - Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 246 West Washington Street - Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 246 West Washington Street - Unit A offers parking.
Does 246 West Washington Street - Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 246 West Washington Street - Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 West Washington Street - Unit A have a pool?
No, 246 West Washington Street - Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 246 West Washington Street - Unit A have accessible units?
No, 246 West Washington Street - Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 246 West Washington Street - Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 246 West Washington Street - Unit A has units with dishwashers.
