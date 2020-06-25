246 West Washington Street - Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful open kitchen, dining area and living room with private balcony in a prime location in the heart of Hillcrest. Walking distance to all restaurants, markets, and bars. 5-minute bike ride to Balboa Park, 5 min drive to Little Italy, 10 min ride to downtown San Diego, and 15 minutes to San Diego State University. Perfect for young professionals looking to get away from campus chaos.



**Unit has loft upstairs for 3rd bedroom Very Cool Space. A must-see unit in person***



This unit has had consistent long-term tenants rented and will rent quickly as it's 1 of 2 units in the building.



Two Bedroom with loft as the third bedroom, very cool space.. Private Balcony off one of the bedrooms.



Laundry in unit and an HVAC Unit supplying both A/C & Heat. Gated parking for added plus.



Close to major highways with a limited concern of traffic. Professional, quiet, and clean VCA Hospital below for all Pet Lovers.



Virtual Tour: https://www.ranchophotos.com/246-w-washington-st/



Water, trash. sewer included.



Rent by Owner. Call Aaron @ 619-940-8700



Fill out an immediate application online for free at http://www.rrainvestment.com. Application fee will be collected only if a credit check is agreed to run after a discussion

In the heart of the Hillcrest area steps away from many shopping centers, restaurants, and stores. Fabulous for Pet owners as there is a wonderful Pet Hospital right below and part of the building.