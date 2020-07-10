All apartments in San Diego
2450 Bartel Street

2450 Bartel Street · No Longer Available
Location

2450 Bartel Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2450 Bartel Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Serra Mesa DREAM Home - Spacious, Modern upgrades, MUST SEE! - This spacious home located in lovely Serra Mesa, has been redesigned with modern upgrades and features:

- Modern tile
- Custom paint
- Stainless appliances
- Fireplace
- Upgraded Cabinetry throughout
- Quartz counters
- Large living space
- Back yard with panoramic view
- Stainless steel appliances including: Fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher

****Resident pays all utilities

****Cats ok (1 cat limit)

12 Month Lease Term

Laundry: Hook-ups

Parking: 2-car Garage

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3400 for a showing!
To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE3756503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 Bartel Street have any available units?
2450 Bartel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2450 Bartel Street have?
Some of 2450 Bartel Street's amenities include dishwasher, cats allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 Bartel Street currently offering any rent specials?
2450 Bartel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 Bartel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2450 Bartel Street is pet friendly.
Does 2450 Bartel Street offer parking?
Yes, 2450 Bartel Street offers parking.
Does 2450 Bartel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2450 Bartel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 Bartel Street have a pool?
No, 2450 Bartel Street does not have a pool.
Does 2450 Bartel Street have accessible units?
No, 2450 Bartel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 Bartel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 Bartel Street has units with dishwashers.

