Amenities
2450 Bartel Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Serra Mesa DREAM Home - Spacious, Modern upgrades, MUST SEE! - This spacious home located in lovely Serra Mesa, has been redesigned with modern upgrades and features:
- Modern tile
- Custom paint
- Stainless appliances
- Fireplace
- Upgraded Cabinetry throughout
- Quartz counters
- Large living space
- Back yard with panoramic view
- Stainless steel appliances including: Fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher
****Resident pays all utilities
****Cats ok (1 cat limit)
12 Month Lease Term
Laundry: Hook-ups
Parking: 2-car Garage
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3400 for a showing!
To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE3756503)