Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage

2450 Bartel Street Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Serra Mesa DREAM Home - Spacious, Modern upgrades, MUST SEE! - This spacious home located in lovely Serra Mesa, has been redesigned with modern upgrades and features:



- Modern tile

- Custom paint

- Stainless appliances

- Fireplace

- Upgraded Cabinetry throughout

- Quartz counters

- Large living space

- Back yard with panoramic view

- Stainless steel appliances including: Fridge, stove/oven, dishwasher



****Resident pays all utilities



****Cats ok (1 cat limit)



12 Month Lease Term



Laundry: Hook-ups



Parking: 2-car Garage



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3400 for a showing!

To apply for this property, go to www.PennyRealty.com



