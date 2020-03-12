All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2411 Root St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2411 Root St
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

2411 Root St

2411 Root Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Serra Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2411 Root Street, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house with attached garages and great View - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 baths house rarely on the market!
Close to all freeways and yet quite!
Property is located close by Murray Ridge area but in the canyon side
Overlook Mission Valley area! with Gorgeous View

Smooth floor plan offers
Inviting front porch
unobstructed flow between living room, dinning room and kitchen
Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, great spot for gatherings
Dinning room has pass out window that connects to kitchen, offers great interacting with your guest, family members while prepare the gourmet dinner!
Well equipped kitchen with model touch
Behind the kitchen is the 2 car garage, spacious and airy, washer and dryer is in here for your convenience
Huge backyard with partial covered area for all gatherings no matter rain or shine!
Relaxing breeze with unobstructive view!

Please call the office for the CORRECT application.
858-715-0688
Top Notch Realty

*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*

(RLNE3671461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 Root St have any available units?
2411 Root St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2411 Root St have?
Some of 2411 Root St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 Root St currently offering any rent specials?
2411 Root St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 Root St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 Root St is pet friendly.
Does 2411 Root St offer parking?
Yes, 2411 Root St offers parking.
Does 2411 Root St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 Root St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 Root St have a pool?
No, 2411 Root St does not have a pool.
Does 2411 Root St have accessible units?
No, 2411 Root St does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 Root St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2411 Root St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills at Rancho Penasquitos
15095 Via Hondonada
San Diego, CA 92129
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University