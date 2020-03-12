2411 Root St

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath house with attached garages and great View - Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 baths house rarely on the market!
Close to all freeways and yet quite!
Property is located close by Murray Ridge area but in the canyon side
Overlook Mission Valley area! with Gorgeous View
Smooth floor plan offers
Inviting front porch
unobstructed flow between living room, dinning room and kitchen
Spacious living room with cozy fireplace, great spot for gatherings
Dinning room has pass out window that connects to kitchen, offers great interacting with your guest, family members while prepare the gourmet dinner!
Well equipped kitchen with model touch
Behind the kitchen is the 2 car garage, spacious and airy, washer and dryer is in here for your convenience
Huge backyard with partial covered area for all gatherings no matter rain or shine!
Relaxing breeze with unobstructive view!
Please call the office for the CORRECT application.
858-715-0688
Top Notch Realty
*PLEASE CALL THE OFFICE FOR THE CORRECT APPLICATION!*
(RLNE3671461)