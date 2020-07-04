All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2401 Seaside St
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:17 AM

2401 Seaside St

2401 Seaside Street · No Longer Available
Location

2401 Seaside Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Be in OB without "being in OB" - Have Dogs? Like the beach? Then this is perfect for you! Across the street from the huge OB/Point Loma dog park and just a few blocks away from the beach!!! Conveniently located at the corner of Nimitz Blvd and W Point Loma Dr this MASSIVE 1 bedroom is a steal of a deal.

Low Credit Scores welcome!!!

Lease takeover, December 2019-June 2020 means you lock in the Summer Savings from earlier this year. Dish Washer, Pool, Private Parking, Laundry at the end of the hall, and easy access to HWY 8!!
725 sqft with a HUGE 100 sqft balcony perfect for man/lady cave, workout center, grill zone, or cozy garden!

Easy access to shopping and dining in some of OB and Point Lomas award winning restaurants. Come enjoy the easy life and take advantage of the best apartment price you will find before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Seaside St have any available units?
2401 Seaside St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Seaside St have?
Some of 2401 Seaside St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Seaside St currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Seaside St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Seaside St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2401 Seaside St is pet friendly.
Does 2401 Seaside St offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Seaside St offers parking.
Does 2401 Seaside St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Seaside St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Seaside St have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Seaside St has a pool.
Does 2401 Seaside St have accessible units?
No, 2401 Seaside St does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Seaside St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2401 Seaside St has units with dishwashers.

