2401 Seaside St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Be in OB without "being in OB" - Have Dogs? Like the beach? Then this is perfect for you! Across the street from the huge OB/Point Loma dog park and just a few blocks away from the beach!!! Conveniently located at the corner of Nimitz Blvd and W Point Loma Dr this MASSIVE 1 bedroom is a steal of a deal.



Low Credit Scores welcome!!!



Lease takeover, December 2019-June 2020 means you lock in the Summer Savings from earlier this year. Dish Washer, Pool, Private Parking, Laundry at the end of the hall, and easy access to HWY 8!!

725 sqft with a HUGE 100 sqft balcony perfect for man/lady cave, workout center, grill zone, or cozy garden!



Easy access to shopping and dining in some of OB and Point Lomas award winning restaurants. Come enjoy the easy life and take advantage of the best apartment price you will find before it's gone!