2400 Fifth Avenue #332

*Fully Furnished w/ Utilities - Amazing Location Available April!



Marvel on 5th is a fully furnished 1 bedroom/1 bath condo that has it all when it comes to luxury in the city. Located in one of San Diego's long-established neighborhoods, Bankers Hill, the neighborhood sits between Balboa Park, Little Italy, and Hillcrest. You will find yourself at home with this centrally located marvel, which boasts the best of everything from top of the line furniture to amenities such as a secure garage parking, walk-in closet, private balcony as well as an onsite pool and gym.



Within walking distance of Balboa Park, restaurants, shops, and bars, this uptown home is filled with lush home furnishings taking the meaning of 'home sweet home' to another level. Other home amenities include a king size bed, private balcony, walk-in closet, fully equipped kitchen, as well as a washer and dryer. With an onsite pool and gym, you have the opportunity to workout and relax without ever leaving the premises.



Find the ease of getting around with close proximity to the 5, 163, and 94 freeways. Parking is never an issue as you can securely park your car onsite in your assigned spot in the underground garage. Bus stops for the 3 and 120 are within walking distance and can get you around locally as well as to main trolley and train stations located in downtown San Diego.



This condo is ideal for individuals, couples, and small families in the following situations:

- Short-Term/Long-Term Job Assignments

- Transitional/Temporary Housing

- Extended Vacation

- Military/Nursing Assignments

- Just in need for a place to call home



Bankers Hill holds many names, Park West as well as Uptown. It is centrally located and provides easy access to downtown San Diego and the 5, 163, and 94 freeways, which can get you wherever you need to go in San Diego. The home is within walking distance of Balboa Park, which is not only a joy to walk around but the epicenter of arts and culture in San Diego. Bankers Hill is nestled between Little Italy and Hillcrest. Both areas are known for their notable eateries, patio cafes, pubs, art galleries, boutiques, and shops. Don't forget to enjoy two of the biggest weekly San Diego farmer's markets, Little Italy's Mercato, held every Saturday, and the Hillcrest Farmer's Market, held every Sunday.



You can easily drive or take a taxi/shuttle into the neighborhood. Enjoy using San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System, which includes trolleys, buses, and trains. Bus stops are within walking distance, the main busses are 3 and 120. They can get you around locally as well as to main trolley and train stations, Santa Fe Depot or 5th Avenue Trolley Station, both of which are located in downtown San Diego. FRED is a big help too! This is a free ride that has your downtown travels covered.



NOTE - THIS is a 30+ day FURNISHED RENTAL

La Costa Greens is located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, library, parks, and a movie theater. This community offers residents the use of The Presidio which has a Junior Olympic pool heated to 82 degrees year round, a small children's water pool, and BBQ area. There is also a small gym with standard equipment: 2 elliptical machines, 2 treadmills, a stationary bike, plus some lifting machines and free weights.



The home is just located off the 5 freeway so you can get to where you need very easily, including big San Diego attractions like Sea World, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Seaport Village, and Downtown.