All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2400 Fifth Avenue #332.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2400 Fifth Avenue #332
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2400 Fifth Avenue #332

2400 5th Avenue · (877) 951-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Park West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2400 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
*Fully Furnished w/ Utilities - Amazing Location Available April!

Marvel on 5th is a fully furnished 1 bedroom/1 bath condo that has it all when it comes to luxury in the city. Located in one of San Diego's long-established neighborhoods, Bankers Hill, the neighborhood sits between Balboa Park, Little Italy, and Hillcrest. You will find yourself at home with this centrally located marvel, which boasts the best of everything from top of the line furniture to amenities such as a secure garage parking, walk-in closet, private balcony as well as an onsite pool and gym.

Within walking distance of Balboa Park, restaurants, shops, and bars, this uptown home is filled with lush home furnishings taking the meaning of 'home sweet home' to another level. Other home amenities include a king size bed, private balcony, walk-in closet, fully equipped kitchen, as well as a washer and dryer. With an onsite pool and gym, you have the opportunity to workout and relax without ever leaving the premises.

Find the ease of getting around with close proximity to the 5, 163, and 94 freeways. Parking is never an issue as you can securely park your car onsite in your assigned spot in the underground garage. Bus stops for the 3 and 120 are within walking distance and can get you around locally as well as to main trolley and train stations located in downtown San Diego.

This condo is ideal for individuals, couples, and small families in the following situations:
- Short-Term/Long-Term Job Assignments
- Transitional/Temporary Housing
- Extended Vacation
- Military/Nursing Assignments
- Just in need for a place to call home

Bankers Hill holds many names, Park West as well as Uptown. It is centrally located and provides easy access to downtown San Diego and the 5, 163, and 94 freeways, which can get you wherever you need to go in San Diego. The home is within walking distance of Balboa Park, which is not only a joy to walk around but the epicenter of arts and culture in San Diego. Bankers Hill is nestled between Little Italy and Hillcrest. Both areas are known for their notable eateries, patio cafes, pubs, art galleries, boutiques, and shops. Don't forget to enjoy two of the biggest weekly San Diego farmer's markets, Little Italy's Mercato, held every Saturday, and the Hillcrest Farmer's Market, held every Sunday.

You can easily drive or take a taxi/shuttle into the neighborhood. Enjoy using San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System, which includes trolleys, buses, and trains. Bus stops are within walking distance, the main busses are 3 and 120. They can get you around locally as well as to main trolley and train stations, Santa Fe Depot or 5th Avenue Trolley Station, both of which are located in downtown San Diego. FRED is a big help too! This is a free ride that has your downtown travels covered.

NOTE - THIS is a 30+ day FURNISHED RENTAL
La Costa Greens is located within walking distance to shops, restaurants, library, parks, and a movie theater. This community offers residents the use of The Presidio which has a Junior Olympic pool heated to 82 degrees year round, a small children's water pool, and BBQ area. There is also a small gym with standard equipment: 2 elliptical machines, 2 treadmills, a stationary bike, plus some lifting machines and free weights.

The home is just located off the 5 freeway so you can get to where you need very easily, including big San Diego attractions like Sea World, San Diego Zoo, Balboa Park, Seaport Village, and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 have any available units?
2400 Fifth Avenue #332 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 have?
Some of 2400 Fifth Avenue #332's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Fifth Avenue #332 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 is pet friendly.
Does 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 does offer parking.
Does 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 have a pool?
Yes, 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 has a pool.
Does 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 have accessible units?
No, 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Fifth Avenue #332 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2400 Fifth Avenue #332?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity