Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:45 PM

2400 Fifth Avenue #140 - 140

2400 5th Avenue · (877) 951-7767
Location

2400 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$3,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1107 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
*Fully Furnished w/ Utilities - Amazing Location Available August!

Bankers Hill Indulgence is a fully furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath condo that has it all when it comes to luxury in the city. Located in one of San Diego's long-established neighborhoods, Bankers Hill, the neighborhood sits between Balboa Park, Little Italy, and Hillcrest. You will find yourself indulging at this centrally located home, which boasts the best of everything from top of the line furniture to amenities such as a secure garage parking, walk-in closet, private balcony as well as an onsite pool and gym.

Within walking distance of Balboa Park, restaurants, shops, and bars, this upscale home is filled with modern home furnishings taking the meaning of 'home' to another level. Other home amenities include master retreat with a queen size bed, dual sinks, separate tub & shower, private balcony, walk-in closet, fully equipped kitchen, high-end sofa sleeper as well as a washer and dryer. With an onsite pool and gym, you can work out and relax without ever leaving the premises.

Find the ease of getting around with proximity to the 5, 163, and 94 freeways. Parking is never an issue as you can securely park your car onsite in your 2 assigned spot in the underground garage. Bus stops for the 3 and 120 are within walking distance and can get you around locally as well as to main trolley and train stations located in downtown San Diego.

This condo is ideal for individuals, couples, and small families in the following situations:
- Short-Term/Long-Term Job Assignments
- Transitional/Temporary Housing
- Extended Vacation
- Military/Nursing Assignments
- Just in need for a place to call home

Bankers Hill holds many names, Park West as well as Uptown. It is centrally located and provides easy access to downtown San Diego and the 5, 163, and 94 freeways, which can get you wherever you need to go in San Diego. The home is within walking distance of Balboa Park, which is not only a joy to walk around but the epicenter of arts and culture in San Diego. Bankers Hill is nestled between Little Italy and Hillcrest. Both areas are known for their notable eateries, patio cafes, pubs, art galleries, boutiques, and shops. Don't forget to enjoy two of the biggest weekly San Diego farmer's markets, Little Italy's Mercato, held every Saturday, and the Hillcrest Farmer's Market, held every Sunday.

NOTE - THIS is a 30+ day FURNISHED RENTAL, pricing is base on a seasonal calendar & might not match advertised price pending dates
As for the rest of San Diego, you are a short distance from:
- Beach Areas such as Ocean Beach, Mission Beach, Pacific Beach, and La Jolla
- Balboa Park
- Coronado Island
- Miramar
- Petco Park/Convention Center
- San Diego International Airport
- Torrey Pines
- UTC
- Major Hospitals [Sharp Memorial, UCSD, Scripps Memorial, and Naval Medical Center]

Bankers Hill is a great neighborhood, everything is a quick walk or bike ride away. Plenty of bars, restaurants, and shops to choose from! Prestigious areas that are close to Bankers Hill and we highly recommend exploring include Balboa Park, Gaslamp District, Little Italy, and Hillcrest.

You can easily drive or take a taxi/shuttle into the neighborhood. Enjoy using San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System, which includes trolleys, buses, and trains. Bus stops are within walking distance, the main busses are 3 and 120. They can get you around locally as well as to main trolley and train stations, Santa Fe Depot or 5th Avenue Trolley Station, both of which are in downtown San Diego. FRED is a big help too! This is a free ride that has your downtown travels covered.

Find the ease of getting around with proximity to the 5, 163, and 94 freeways. Parking is never an issue as you can securely park your car onsite in your assigned spot in the underground garage. Bus stops for the 3 and 120 are within walking distance and can get you around locally as well as to main trolley and train stations located in downtown San Diego.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

