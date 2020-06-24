2354 Deerpark Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Ocean View Bay Park House - Ocean Views from this hilltop home in Bay Park! 4 bedroom 2 bath home with large private backyard, large 2-car garage, and spacious driveway. Bright and airy, in a safe, quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Has updated kitchen and lots of closets and storage. There's hardwood and tile throughout the home, no carpet. This home has easy freeway access and is in a central location that makes getting to any part of San Diego a breeze. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Celso for an appointment to see it at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.



(RLNE4777097)