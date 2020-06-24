All apartments in San Diego
2354 Deerpark Dr.
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

2354 Deerpark Dr.

2354 Deerpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2354 Deerpark Drive, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Large Ocean View Bay Park House - Ocean Views from this hilltop home in Bay Park! 4 bedroom 2 bath home with large private backyard, large 2-car garage, and spacious driveway. Bright and airy, in a safe, quiet and peaceful neighborhood. Has updated kitchen and lots of closets and storage. There's hardwood and tile throughout the home, no carpet. This home has easy freeway access and is in a central location that makes getting to any part of San Diego a breeze. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Celso for an appointment to see it at 619-674-1516. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. DRE# 02015867.

(RLNE4777097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2354 Deerpark Dr. have any available units?
2354 Deerpark Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2354 Deerpark Dr. have?
Some of 2354 Deerpark Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2354 Deerpark Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2354 Deerpark Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2354 Deerpark Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2354 Deerpark Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 2354 Deerpark Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 2354 Deerpark Dr. offers parking.
Does 2354 Deerpark Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2354 Deerpark Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2354 Deerpark Dr. have a pool?
No, 2354 Deerpark Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2354 Deerpark Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2354 Deerpark Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2354 Deerpark Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2354 Deerpark Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
