Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:46 AM

2305 Hartford Street

2305 Hartford Street · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Hartford Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Luxury 2 story home (3/3) with unobstructed views of Mission Bay/ Pacific Beach! Located in Bay Park! Garage/ Laundry/ Views! - Rare find! Luxury 2 story, 3 bed/ 3 bath home in the heart of Bay Park! Drop dead unobstructed views of Mission Bay, Ocean, Sunsets & PB Hills from this Mid Century Modern mini estate! 12,500 sq ft lot! Modern kitchen cabinets with Blue Pearl granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances! Prep sink each with disposals. Living room with wood burning fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, open beams and hardwood floors! Family room with engineered flooring! Master bedroom suite with sitting area, wood burning fireplace, beamed ceilings and walk-in closet with custom organizers and cedar ceiling! Luxurious master bathroom with dual sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower! Front yard view deck is accessible from living room and bedrooms! The view deck is engineered to accommodate a portable spa! New forced heater and air conditioner! New exterior lighting! Extra storage space throughout!

Over sized two car garage with extra outside guest parking! Washer and dryer! * Renter's insurance required.

$5,095/ month, 12 month lease. $5,095 security deposit. Can hold home up to 10 days. AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE!!

$37.00 application fee per person. Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two Cat maximum. Sorry, NO DOGS.

BY AGENT

**Moving can take a lot out of ya. Talk to Seville to receive discounted rates on a qualified and reputable moving company. Email info@sevillemgmt.com and enter 'Request for moving company' in subject line! No stress, no hassle!**

Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 (619) 260-8121 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4921757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Hartford Street have any available units?
2305 Hartford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2305 Hartford Street have?
Some of 2305 Hartford Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2305 Hartford Street currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Hartford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Hartford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Hartford Street is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Hartford Street offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Hartford Street offers parking.
Does 2305 Hartford Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2305 Hartford Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Hartford Street have a pool?
No, 2305 Hartford Street does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Hartford Street have accessible units?
No, 2305 Hartford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Hartford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Hartford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
