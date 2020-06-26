2305 Hartford Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking hot tub pet friendly

Luxury 2 story home (3/3) with unobstructed views of Mission Bay/ Pacific Beach! Located in Bay Park! Garage/ Laundry/ Views! - Rare find! Luxury 2 story, 3 bed/ 3 bath home in the heart of Bay Park! Drop dead unobstructed views of Mission Bay, Ocean, Sunsets & PB Hills from this Mid Century Modern mini estate! 12,500 sq ft lot! Modern kitchen cabinets with Blue Pearl granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances! Prep sink each with disposals. Living room with wood burning fireplace, floor to ceiling windows, open beams and hardwood floors! Family room with engineered flooring! Master bedroom suite with sitting area, wood burning fireplace, beamed ceilings and walk-in closet with custom organizers and cedar ceiling! Luxurious master bathroom with dual sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower! Front yard view deck is accessible from living room and bedrooms! The view deck is engineered to accommodate a portable spa! New forced heater and air conditioner! New exterior lighting! Extra storage space throughout!



Over sized two car garage with extra outside guest parking! Washer and dryer! * Renter's insurance required.



$5,095/ month, 12 month lease. $5,095 security deposit. Can hold home up to 10 days. AVAILABLE EARLY JUNE!!



$37.00 application fee per person. Cats ok with $100.00 per cat and $10.00 monthly pet rent per cat. Two Cat maximum. Sorry, NO DOGS.



BY AGENT



**Moving can take a lot out of ya. Talk to Seville to receive discounted rates on a qualified and reputable moving company. Email info@sevillemgmt.com and enter 'Request for moving company' in subject line! No stress, no hassle!**



Seville Realty Group 4421 Park Blvd San Diego, CA 92116 (619) 260-8121 WWW.SEVILLEMGMT.COM BRE # 01924177. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE4921757)