2304 India St
Last updated September 12 2019 at 4:44 AM

2304 India St

2304 India Street · No Longer Available
Location

2304 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Little Italy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/8

10AM-1PM

Current Tenant is looking for a roommate.
OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/8

10AM-1PM

Roommate Needed: TEXT Jiordahno @ 619-701-4315

Large master bedroom with tons of natural light! This historic 2 bedroom home is located in the heart of Little Italy. It features Spanish Villa style architecture and wonderful views. The house is very spacious, with a connected living room and dining room and a large table fit for dinner parties.

- Extra large kitchen fits 15 people, great for group cooking
- Walking distance from San Diego's best restaurants and bars
- Minutes from the airport, downtown, and Balboa Park
- 1950s charm throughout the house with an original cast iron sink and phone box
- Extra storage in breakfast nook, linen closet, back storage room, and basement area
- Private washer/ dryer located in the basement
- Private parking lot with a reserved space for your car (extremely rare in Little Italy)
- Optional furnishing (currently the master room has a queen memory foam mattress and pillows, bed frame, two bedside tables, and two shelving units)
- Walk in closet with built in shelving
- Large bay windows with tons of natural light
- Trolley and shuttle within walking distance (our block is the last stop on FRED, the free ride shuttle that services downtown
- Numerous coworking locations and laptop friendly coffee shops within walking distance
- Outdoor patio with seating great for people watching
- Historic home dating back to the original Italian fisherman days

Our home features modern amenities in a classic setting along the main street in Little Italy. The area has largely been taken over by luxury apartments. As one of the last remaining homes, we enjoy a very urban location. Light sleepers should take caution! The airplanes are audible, but you get used to them. It doesn't bother me but I'm used to city noise. On the bright side, you can see the planes fly over from our porch and watch the live feed of their arrival cities across the street. Travel a lot? You can leave your house and be sitting at the terminal bar in just 20 mins!

I love dogs! Your's are welcome with a simple deposit. 40 pounds or less

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 India St have any available units?
2304 India St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 India St have?
Some of 2304 India St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 India St currently offering any rent specials?
2304 India St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 India St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 India St is pet friendly.
Does 2304 India St offer parking?
Yes, 2304 India St offers parking.
Does 2304 India St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 India St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 India St have a pool?
No, 2304 India St does not have a pool.
Does 2304 India St have accessible units?
No, 2304 India St does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 India St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 India St does not have units with dishwashers.

