2304 India St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 9/8



10AM-1PM



Current Tenant is looking for a roommate.

Roommate Needed: TEXT Jiordahno @ 619-701-4315



Large master bedroom with tons of natural light! This historic 2 bedroom home is located in the heart of Little Italy. It features Spanish Villa style architecture and wonderful views. The house is very spacious, with a connected living room and dining room and a large table fit for dinner parties.



- Extra large kitchen fits 15 people, great for group cooking

- Walking distance from San Diego's best restaurants and bars

- Minutes from the airport, downtown, and Balboa Park

- 1950s charm throughout the house with an original cast iron sink and phone box

- Extra storage in breakfast nook, linen closet, back storage room, and basement area

- Private washer/ dryer located in the basement

- Private parking lot with a reserved space for your car (extremely rare in Little Italy)

- Optional furnishing (currently the master room has a queen memory foam mattress and pillows, bed frame, two bedside tables, and two shelving units)

- Walk in closet with built in shelving

- Large bay windows with tons of natural light

- Trolley and shuttle within walking distance (our block is the last stop on FRED, the free ride shuttle that services downtown

- Numerous coworking locations and laptop friendly coffee shops within walking distance

- Outdoor patio with seating great for people watching

- Historic home dating back to the original Italian fisherman days



Our home features modern amenities in a classic setting along the main street in Little Italy. The area has largely been taken over by luxury apartments. As one of the last remaining homes, we enjoy a very urban location. Light sleepers should take caution! The airplanes are audible, but you get used to them. It doesn't bother me but I'm used to city noise. On the bright side, you can see the planes fly over from our porch and watch the live feed of their arrival cities across the street. Travel a lot? You can leave your house and be sitting at the terminal bar in just 20 mins!



I love dogs! Your's are welcome with a simple deposit. 40 pounds or less