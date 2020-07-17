All apartments in San Diego
2287 Dunlop St. 07

2287 Dunlop Street · (858) 333-7412
Location

2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 07 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
e-payments
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
e-payments
hot tub
Newly Renovated w/Private Balcony! Move in 7/10! - Property Id: 313863

Welcome Home!
2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111 #07
$1,700.00/mo

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: 1 bedroom Apartment
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online

DESCRIPTION
Dunlop 28 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!

RENTAL FEATURES

Living area
Available for immediate move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom w/linen closet
Cable-ready

LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit

858-565-6400 ext. 2
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2287-dunlop-st.-san-diego-ca-unit-07/313863
Property Id 313863

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5943311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2287 Dunlop St. 07 have any available units?
2287 Dunlop St. 07 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2287 Dunlop St. 07 have?
Some of 2287 Dunlop St. 07's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2287 Dunlop St. 07 currently offering any rent specials?
2287 Dunlop St. 07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2287 Dunlop St. 07 pet-friendly?
No, 2287 Dunlop St. 07 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2287 Dunlop St. 07 offer parking?
Yes, 2287 Dunlop St. 07 offers parking.
Does 2287 Dunlop St. 07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2287 Dunlop St. 07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2287 Dunlop St. 07 have a pool?
No, 2287 Dunlop St. 07 does not have a pool.
Does 2287 Dunlop St. 07 have accessible units?
No, 2287 Dunlop St. 07 does not have accessible units.
Does 2287 Dunlop St. 07 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2287 Dunlop St. 07 does not have units with dishwashers.
