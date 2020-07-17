2287 Dunlop St. 07

Amenities
Newly Renovated w/Private Balcony! Move in 7/10! - Property Id: 313863
Welcome Home!
2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111 #07
$1,700.00/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Gated Parking: No
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Shared
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: 1 bedroom Apartment
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online
DESCRIPTION
Dunlop 28 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living area
Available for immediate move in
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage disposal
Full bathroom w/linen closet
Cable-ready
LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit
858-565-6400 ext. 2
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2287-dunlop-st.-san-diego-ca-unit-07/313863
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5943311)