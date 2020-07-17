2287 Dunlop St. 07

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal parking recently renovated hot tub e-payments

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking e-payments hot tub

Newly Renovated w/Private Balcony! Move in 7/10! - Property Id: 313863



Welcome Home!

2287 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111 #07

$1,700.00/mo



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Gated Parking: No

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Shared

Floor: 2nd

Property Type: 1 bedroom Apartment

Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online



DESCRIPTION

Dunlop 28 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!



RENTAL FEATURES



Living area

Available for immediate move in

Full size Closet

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Garbage disposal

Full bathroom w/linen closet

Cable-ready



LEASE TERMS 12 month lease. Shorter lease term available at a higher monthly rate. Smoke free & pet free. Off street parking also available. ***Photos are of a similar unit



858-565-6400 ext. 2

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2287-dunlop-st.-san-diego-ca-unit-07/313863

Property Id 313863



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5943311)