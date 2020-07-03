All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2284 Dunlop St.
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

2284 Dunlop St.

2284 Dunlop Street · No Longer Available
Location

2284 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
e-payments
Available 02/14/20 Upgraded & Huge! 2bd, 2 bth available Feb 14th - Property Id: 202525

2284 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$2000.00/mo

KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 Full Bath
850 sq. ft.
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Yes

Property Type: 2b Apartment
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online

DESCRIPTION
Dunlop 28 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!

RENTAL FEATURES

Large living room
Good size bedroom
Full size bathrooms
All stainless steel appliances
New flooring
Washer/Dryer hookups in unit
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
2 Full bathroom
Cable-ready
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202525
Property Id 202525

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5457587)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2284 Dunlop St. have any available units?
2284 Dunlop St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2284 Dunlop St. have?
Some of 2284 Dunlop St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2284 Dunlop St. currently offering any rent specials?
2284 Dunlop St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2284 Dunlop St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2284 Dunlop St. is pet friendly.
Does 2284 Dunlop St. offer parking?
No, 2284 Dunlop St. does not offer parking.
Does 2284 Dunlop St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2284 Dunlop St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2284 Dunlop St. have a pool?
No, 2284 Dunlop St. does not have a pool.
Does 2284 Dunlop St. have accessible units?
No, 2284 Dunlop St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2284 Dunlop St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2284 Dunlop St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
