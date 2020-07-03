2284 Dunlop St.

Amenities
Available 02/14/20 Upgraded & Huge! 2bd, 2 bth available Feb 14th - Property Id: 202525
2284 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111
$2000.00/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2 Full Bath
850 sq. ft.
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,000
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Yes
Property Type: 2b Apartment
Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online
DESCRIPTION
Dunlop 28 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!
RENTAL FEATURES
Large living room
Good size bedroom
Full size bathrooms
All stainless steel appliances
New flooring
Washer/Dryer hookups in unit
Full size Closet
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
2 Full bathroom
Cable-ready
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202525
Property Id 202525
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5457587)