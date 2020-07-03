2284 Dunlop St.

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Available 02/14/20 Upgraded & Huge! 2bd, 2 bth available Feb 14th - Property Id: 202525



2284 Dunlop Street, San Diego, CA 92111

$2000.00/mo



KEY FEATURES



Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2 Full Bath

850 sq. ft.

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,000

Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Yes



Property Type: 2b Apartment

Resident Portal: Pay Rent Online



DESCRIPTION

Dunlop 28 is conveniently located near the 163 & 8 fwys. 10 minutes to the beach, downtown or anywhere you would like to be in San Diego without the price tag! Our grounds are beautifully maintained & our cozy apartment homes boast tons of built in features!



RENTAL FEATURES



Large living room

Good size bedroom

Full size bathrooms

All stainless steel appliances

New flooring

Washer/Dryer hookups in unit

Full size Closet

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

2 Full bathroom

Cable-ready

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/202525

