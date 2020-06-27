All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2266 Grand Ave #10.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2266 Grand Ave #10
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

2266 Grand Ave #10

2266 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2266 Grand Avenue, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautifully Remodeled Pacific Beach Condo - Beautiful remodeled condo in Pacific Beach. Only four short blocks to Mission Bay! This updated unit is conveniently located within walking distance to all Pacific Beach has to offer, including bars, restaurants, and grocery stores. Complex features a pool area, designated covered parking, onsite laundry room, and community room. The unique layout offers one large bedroom with a full bath and new vanity and plumbing fixtures. A bonus room with glass wall perfect for an office or guest room. Second half bath for guests with new vanity and plumbing fixtures. Large living room right off the entrance gives this property an open feel. Condo has new tile countertops, tile and wood flooring, and built in storage. Don't miss this opportunity. This is truly a must see unit. Small to medium dog considered and cats welcome.

(RLNE3779439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 Grand Ave #10 have any available units?
2266 Grand Ave #10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2266 Grand Ave #10 have?
Some of 2266 Grand Ave #10's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2266 Grand Ave #10 currently offering any rent specials?
2266 Grand Ave #10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 Grand Ave #10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 Grand Ave #10 is pet friendly.
Does 2266 Grand Ave #10 offer parking?
Yes, 2266 Grand Ave #10 offers parking.
Does 2266 Grand Ave #10 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2266 Grand Ave #10 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 Grand Ave #10 have a pool?
Yes, 2266 Grand Ave #10 has a pool.
Does 2266 Grand Ave #10 have accessible units?
No, 2266 Grand Ave #10 does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 Grand Ave #10 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2266 Grand Ave #10 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Mesa Vista
7980 Linda Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92111
The Heritage
1471 8th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Nobel Court
3707 Nobel Dr
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University