2266 Grand Ave #10

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Beautifully Remodeled Pacific Beach Condo - Beautiful remodeled condo in Pacific Beach. Only four short blocks to Mission Bay! This updated unit is conveniently located within walking distance to all Pacific Beach has to offer, including bars, restaurants, and grocery stores. Complex features a pool area, designated covered parking, onsite laundry room, and community room. The unique layout offers one large bedroom with a full bath and new vanity and plumbing fixtures. A bonus room with glass wall perfect for an office or guest room. Second half bath for guests with new vanity and plumbing fixtures. Large living room right off the entrance gives this property an open feel. Condo has new tile countertops, tile and wood flooring, and built in storage. Don't miss this opportunity. This is truly a must see unit. Small to medium dog considered and cats welcome.



(RLNE3779439)