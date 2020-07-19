2255 Worden Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perched high up on a hillside, this quiet town-home is the perfect place to settle down. Upstairs is a large living area with a half bath, laundry room, open kitchen and balcony with a view to the north west.



Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Parking is included off-street.



Unit will be available on or before November 15th. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only. Call Rancho Mesa properties at 858-576-2176/ $300 move in credit is available to anyone who can move in prior to Dec 1, 2019



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

