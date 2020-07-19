All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2255 Worden Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2255 Worden Street
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:13 PM

2255 Worden Street

2255 Worden Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Loma Portal
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2255 Worden Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Portal

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perched high up on a hillside, this quiet town-home is the perfect place to settle down. Upstairs is a large living area with a half bath, laundry room, open kitchen and balcony with a view to the north west.

Downstairs are two spacious bedrooms and bathrooms. Parking is included off-street.

Unit will be available on or before November 15th. All applicants are subject to income, credit and rental history checks. Viewing is by appointment only. Call Rancho Mesa properties at 858-576-2176/ $300 move in credit is available to anyone who can move in prior to Dec 1, 2019

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 Worden Street have any available units?
2255 Worden Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2255 Worden Street have?
Some of 2255 Worden Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2255 Worden Street currently offering any rent specials?
2255 Worden Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 Worden Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2255 Worden Street is pet friendly.
Does 2255 Worden Street offer parking?
Yes, 2255 Worden Street offers parking.
Does 2255 Worden Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 Worden Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 Worden Street have a pool?
No, 2255 Worden Street does not have a pool.
Does 2255 Worden Street have accessible units?
No, 2255 Worden Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 Worden Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 Worden Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan Luxo II
1907 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100
San Diego, CA 92101
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University