Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Amazing Ocean Views throughout! 4+ bedrooms 2 baths with an extraordinary outside space and ocean views from the large balcony.High volume ceilings,fresh paint plus deck off the master. Wonderful sun filled home with spacious bedrooms. Al fresco dining from the deck off the kitchen with tropical back yard for entertaining.Enjoy sunsets from the livingroom or master. Bar seating in the kitchen and 2 cozy fireplaces for great entertaining. Close to the village restaurants and the beautiful Del Mar beach!