Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

2235 5th Ave.

2235 5th Avenue · (619) 255-1300
Location

2235 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2235 5th Ave. · Avail. Jul 1

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1318 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
2235 5th Ave. Available 07/01/20 DUAL MASTER TOWNHOUSE WITH ATTACHED GARAGE AND PLENTIFUL STORAGE IN FABULOUS BANKERS HILL - You will LOVE this dual master condo private Row Home located in the Park section of Banker's Hill just one block from Beautiful Balboa Park on Fifth Avenue at Ivy. The location could not be better, just steps to San Diego's famous Balboa Park with its Theatres, Museums, dining and gorgeous architecture. Enjoy walking to some of San Diego's finest dining, coffee houses, shops and more all just out the door and down the street! When you are home your are only minutes from Hillcrest, Downtown, Gaslamp, Little Italy and the Harbor, location doesn't get any better! This incredible condo has solid mahogany wood floors throughout the downstairs. The split floor plan adds architectural interest with the dining area a bit higher than the living room with a glass half wall dividing the two. The living room has a gas burning fireplace which can be enjoyed from the dining area too! The well-appointed kitchen has all stainless steel appliances (gas stove, dishwasher and refrigerator) as well as plenty of storage and nice granite counters! Just off the kitchen is a very convenient bonus room (open for family, office, den)
The balconies and windows all feature the Japanese style sliding shades that provide complete privacy with classic style. Upstairs the two en-suite bedrooms are at either rend of the hallway. One bedroom features a large walk-in closet and its own balcony. The master bath has dual sinks and a large tub and shower with separate toilet area. The second master has two large closets and a dressing area with sink and vanity. The skylight above the hallway upstairs offers continual natural light.
Paint color and carpet have been tastefully updated to a modern palette since these pictures were taken.
For showing please email lease@sandiegotpm.com
Tenant pays all utilities (gas,electricity and water)
Rent $2950 Deposit $2950
1 year LEASE
**** SORRY , NO PETS****

(RLNE1870148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 5th Ave. have any available units?
2235 5th Ave. has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2235 5th Ave. have?
Some of 2235 5th Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 5th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2235 5th Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 5th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2235 5th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2235 5th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2235 5th Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2235 5th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 5th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 5th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2235 5th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2235 5th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2235 5th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 5th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 5th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
