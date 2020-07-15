All apartments in San Diego
2225 Susan Place
Last updated December 10 2019 at 11:37 PM

2225 Susan Place

2225 Susan Place · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Susan Place, San Diego, CA 92105
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome:
This home has to be seen to be believed. A "garden of Eden", in the middle of the city, it comes with 3 beds and 2 baths, an additional separate "grandma pad" or office space/bedroom can serve as a 4th room, as well as two storage sheds at the back of the lot and a massive backyard. Home size is 1,094' square feet on a 16,000 square foot lot in the middle of the city! Anyone who loves nature or just space really needs to see this and fall in love.

Your Home:
This 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath totals 1,094' square feet with hardwood floors through out the main house. There are ceiling fans in each room except for the kitchen and bathrooms to keep you cool during the summer with an additional AC unit in the dining area. A forced-air heating system can keep you toasty during the winter.

The third bedroom suite and second bathroom are located in the attached converted garage. This is a brand new addition and you will be the first to experience it. It allows for a private yet communal area for whichever family member should take advantage of it.

Washer and dryer are located in an attached shed outside of the home for your convenience.

The stove and dishwasher are brand new, just purchased this year. The pipes are brand new as well as the exterior paint. Refrigerator provided.

This desirable Oak Park neighborhood home is located in the center of San Diego (10 minutes from Downtown, SD State, Lemon Grove, Balboa Park and North Park via car) at the end of a quiet, kid-friendly cul de sac with an amazing backyard. Great diverse neighbors and walkable streets make this up and coming part of town a hidden gem. Set to be the new South Park of San Diego in the coming years.

Your Yard:
Words don't accurately describe the use you can get out of this home and yard. It truly needs to be seen and experienced. If you are a nature lover or someone who wants a unique space this is your spot.

The yard is thin and long, 16,000 square feet. The top portion is flat with a large patio, entertaining area and a couple of planters. There are a couple of composting options on the land as well. Two orange trees, one combo fruit tree, one pomegranate tree, and two peach trees as well as a young apple and pear tree call this lot home. They are accompanied by a Balboa park sized ficus tree, eucalyptus tree, peppercorn tree, and large bamboo cluster. The lot is u-shaped with flat areas at the top of both ends and a bridge at the bottom of the center. In the winter when it rains, a "river" will flow through the bottom, truly delightful. You will experience nature in your backyard.

The front yard is small as the house sits close to the street. You have the benefit of two trees sitting side by side which offers very useful shade throughout the year.

Bonus Home and Sheds:
The grandma pad/bonus home has been used as an office and bedroom. It is a wonderful separate space from the house comprised of two roughly 8' X 8' rooms which make for one larger room. This really makes the location into a 4 bedroom home. A large deck is built around it and makes for great entertainment and viewing space.

A gardening crew that comes through once a month is provided should you desire it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Susan Place have any available units?
2225 Susan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2225 Susan Place have?
Some of 2225 Susan Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Susan Place currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Susan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Susan Place pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Susan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2225 Susan Place offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Susan Place offers parking.
Does 2225 Susan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2225 Susan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Susan Place have a pool?
No, 2225 Susan Place does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Susan Place have accessible units?
No, 2225 Susan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Susan Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2225 Susan Place has units with dishwashers.
