2222 River Run Drive

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Two story air conditioned corner unit located in Mission Valley! This unit boasts spacious bedrooms, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, and wood fire place!

The first level of this unit features the bright kitchen, family room, and a large bedroom with attached bath! Relax on the patio over looking a pond with access from the master bedroom and living room! The second level offers yet another spacious bedroom, washer/dryer, and an additional full bathroom.

The community offers assigned parking and luxury amenities! Close to 15 and 805 freeways and all that beautiful Mission Valley has to offer.

This unit is one of a kind- act fast!

Water and trash included. Small pets considered.



DRE 01197438



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/29/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.