Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:13 PM

2222 River Run Drive

2222 River Run Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1581541
Location

2222 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 133 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 977 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Two story air conditioned corner unit located in Mission Valley! This unit boasts spacious bedrooms, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, and wood fire place!
The first level of this unit features the bright kitchen, family room, and a large bedroom with attached bath! Relax on the patio over looking a pond with access from the master bedroom and living room! The second level offers yet another spacious bedroom, washer/dryer, and an additional full bathroom.
The community offers assigned parking and luxury amenities! Close to 15 and 805 freeways and all that beautiful Mission Valley has to offer.
This unit is one of a kind- act fast!
Water and trash included. Small pets considered.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,000, Available 4/29/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 River Run Drive have any available units?
2222 River Run Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 River Run Drive have?
Some of 2222 River Run Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 River Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2222 River Run Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 River Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2222 River Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2222 River Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2222 River Run Drive does offer parking.
Does 2222 River Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 River Run Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 River Run Drive have a pool?
No, 2222 River Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2222 River Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2222 River Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 River Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 River Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
