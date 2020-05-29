2214 River Run Drive #82

Amenities

Mission Valley - Updated 2bd/1ba condo w/ Resort Style Amenities! - **AVAILABLE NOW**



This rental is located in the highly desirable River Run community. Enjoy a nice top floor unit that features a two-story floor plan with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a spacious open living/dining area off of the kitchen that opens to the private balcony! Condo includes Central Heating/AC, IN-UNIT laundry and TWO assigned parking spaces w/ 1 Visitor Parking permit. Community amenities include a beautiful swimming pool & spa and fitness center. Located just steps from shopping and restaurants with close proximity to major freeways for easy commuting.



SPECS:

-2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom

-2 parking spaces w/ 1 visitor parking permit

-Central Heating & Air

-Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

-In-Unit Washer & Dryer (unwarranted)



TERMS:

-12 month lease

-Tenant pays SDG&E

-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service

-1 dog or cat allowed (restrictions apply) w/ Additional Pet Deposit

-Tenant must obtain renters insurance



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.



DRE# 00907967



(RLNE4622648)