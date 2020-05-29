All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 River Run Drive #82

2214 River Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2214 River Run Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
pet friendly
Mission Valley - Updated 2bd/1ba condo w/ Resort Style Amenities! - **AVAILABLE NOW**

This rental is located in the highly desirable River Run community. Enjoy a nice top floor unit that features a two-story floor plan with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a spacious open living/dining area off of the kitchen that opens to the private balcony! Condo includes Central Heating/AC, IN-UNIT laundry and TWO assigned parking spaces w/ 1 Visitor Parking permit. Community amenities include a beautiful swimming pool & spa and fitness center. Located just steps from shopping and restaurants with close proximity to major freeways for easy commuting.

SPECS:
-2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom
-2 parking spaces w/ 1 visitor parking permit
-Central Heating & Air
-Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
-In-Unit Washer & Dryer (unwarranted)

TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-1 dog or cat allowed (restrictions apply) w/ Additional Pet Deposit
-Tenant must obtain renters insurance

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE4622648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 River Run Drive #82 have any available units?
2214 River Run Drive #82 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 River Run Drive #82 have?
Some of 2214 River Run Drive #82's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 River Run Drive #82 currently offering any rent specials?
2214 River Run Drive #82 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 River Run Drive #82 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 River Run Drive #82 is pet friendly.
Does 2214 River Run Drive #82 offer parking?
Yes, 2214 River Run Drive #82 offers parking.
Does 2214 River Run Drive #82 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 River Run Drive #82 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 River Run Drive #82 have a pool?
Yes, 2214 River Run Drive #82 has a pool.
Does 2214 River Run Drive #82 have accessible units?
No, 2214 River Run Drive #82 does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 River Run Drive #82 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 River Run Drive #82 has units with dishwashers.
