2214 River Run Drive #82

Amenities
Mission Valley - Updated 2bd/1ba condo w/ Resort Style Amenities! - This rental is located in the highly desirable River Run community. Enjoy a nice top floor unit that features a two-story floor plan with 2 bedrooms/1 bathroom, a beautiful kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, a spacious open living/dining area off of the kitchen that opens to the private balcony! Condo includes Central Heating/AC, IN-UNIT laundry and TWO assigned parking spaces w/ 1 Visitor Parking permit. Community amenities include a beautiful swimming pool & spa and fitness center. Located just steps from shopping and restaurants with close proximity to major freeways for easy commuting.
SPECS:
-2 bedrooms / 1 bathroom
-2 parking spaces w/ 1 visitor parking permit
-Central Heating & Air
-Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator
-In-Unit Washer & Dryer (unwarranted)
TERMS:
-12 month lease
-Tenant pays SDG&E
-Owner pays for Water & Trash Service
-1 dog or cat allowed (restrictions apply) w/ Additional Pet Deposit
-Tenant must obtain renters insurance
Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700.
Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.
***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***.
DRE# 00907967
