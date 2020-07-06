Amenities

2210 River Run Dr. #59 Available 01/17/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Downstairs Mission Valley Condo with Washer/Dryer - 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Mission Valley. Located on the bottom floor with private patio off bedroom/living room. Open main living area has large living room with fireplace. Kitchen includes electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Bedroom has two closets that includes a walk-in. Stacked washer and dryer in bathroom. One assigned parking space. Complex features pool, spa and exercise room.

Small pet considered with additional deposit. One year lease. Tenant pays gas and electric.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



