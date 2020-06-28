Amenities
2160 6th Ave. Available 09/07/19 Stunning Executive Style 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath W/ Rooftop Deck in Bankers Hill - Stunning Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath
Huge Living Area
Dining Room
Tile and Hardwood Floors
Huge Kitchen
Smooth Soapstone Countertops
All Stainless Steel Appliances
Custom Cabinets with Tons of Storage
Bar Top and Island Countertop
Bedrooms are HUGE!
Downstairs has master Suite with Private Porch
Upstairs has Huge Bedroom and Office
Master Bedroom is Stunning!
Full Walk in Closet
Bathroom is Large and has Amazing Stone Tile
Sliding Glass Door to Private Perch
Roof Top Deck W/ Stunning 360 degree views
Lounge Furniture included
Amazing Views of Balboa Park, Downtown, San Diego Bay
Washer and Dryer Upstairs
Private Backyard
2 Car Garage
Dog Run
Pets Ok: Subject to owner approval and additional deposit
Best Location!
Across the Street from Balboa Park
Walk to Bankers Hill, Downtown, Gaslamp, Little Italy, and Bay
Bike to Hillcrest, Zoo, Petco Park, Golden Hill, Airport
Close to Specialty Shops, Restuarants and Bars
Terms: Lease
Tenant Pays SDGE, Water/Sewer
Owner Pays Trash
Application Fee $30 per adult
Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.
Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010
(RLNE1881036)