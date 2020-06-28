Amenities

2160 6th Ave. Available 09/07/19 Stunning Executive Style 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath W/ Rooftop Deck in Bankers Hill - Stunning Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath

Huge Living Area

Dining Room

Tile and Hardwood Floors



Huge Kitchen

Smooth Soapstone Countertops

All Stainless Steel Appliances

Custom Cabinets with Tons of Storage

Bar Top and Island Countertop



Bedrooms are HUGE!

Downstairs has master Suite with Private Porch

Upstairs has Huge Bedroom and Office

Master Bedroom is Stunning!

Full Walk in Closet

Bathroom is Large and has Amazing Stone Tile

Sliding Glass Door to Private Perch



Roof Top Deck W/ Stunning 360 degree views

Lounge Furniture included

Amazing Views of Balboa Park, Downtown, San Diego Bay



Washer and Dryer Upstairs

Private Backyard

2 Car Garage

Dog Run

Pets Ok: Subject to owner approval and additional deposit



Best Location!

Across the Street from Balboa Park

Walk to Bankers Hill, Downtown, Gaslamp, Little Italy, and Bay

Bike to Hillcrest, Zoo, Petco Park, Golden Hill, Airport

Close to Specialty Shops, Restuarants and Bars



Terms: Lease

Tenant Pays SDGE, Water/Sewer

Owner Pays Trash



Application Fee $30 per adult



Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.



Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430



This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management

CA DRE License #01992010



