/
San Diego, CA
/
2160 6th Ave.
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

2160 6th Ave.

2160 6th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2160 6th Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2160 6th Ave. Available 09/07/19 Stunning Executive Style 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath W/ Rooftop Deck in Bankers Hill - Stunning Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath
Huge Living Area
Dining Room
Tile and Hardwood Floors

Huge Kitchen
Smooth Soapstone Countertops
All Stainless Steel Appliances
Custom Cabinets with Tons of Storage
Bar Top and Island Countertop

Bedrooms are HUGE!
Downstairs has master Suite with Private Porch
Upstairs has Huge Bedroom and Office
Master Bedroom is Stunning!
Full Walk in Closet
Bathroom is Large and has Amazing Stone Tile
Sliding Glass Door to Private Perch

Roof Top Deck W/ Stunning 360 degree views
Lounge Furniture included
Amazing Views of Balboa Park, Downtown, San Diego Bay

Washer and Dryer Upstairs
Private Backyard
2 Car Garage
Dog Run
Pets Ok: Subject to owner approval and additional deposit

Best Location!
Across the Street from Balboa Park
Walk to Bankers Hill, Downtown, Gaslamp, Little Italy, and Bay
Bike to Hillcrest, Zoo, Petco Park, Golden Hill, Airport
Close to Specialty Shops, Restuarants and Bars

Terms: Lease
Tenant Pays SDGE, Water/Sewer
Owner Pays Trash

Application Fee $30 per adult

Must have gross income of 3 times the rent, good credit, and good rental history to qualify.

Call/Text Dustyn to View: (760) 994-6430

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE License #01992010

(RLNE1881036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2160 6th Ave. have any available units?
2160 6th Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2160 6th Ave. have?
Some of 2160 6th Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2160 6th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2160 6th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2160 6th Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2160 6th Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2160 6th Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2160 6th Ave. offers parking.
Does 2160 6th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2160 6th Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2160 6th Ave. have a pool?
No, 2160 6th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2160 6th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2160 6th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2160 6th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2160 6th Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
