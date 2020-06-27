All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 19 2019 at 2:48 AM

216 Fir Street

216 Fir St · No Longer Available
Location

216 Fir St, San Diego, CA 92101
Park West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently REMODELED and JUST LISTED on the market, and available for MOVE-IN! Check out the photos (photos of another studio home), additional features below and contact me today to schedule an appointment to view! NOTE: We have 2 studios available so you'll be able to view both :)

This is a quaint community of 10 charming apartments which is undergoing a full interior and exterior renovation! These apartments are conveniently located in the Heart of San Diego, walking distance to Balboa Park, Little Italy, Bankers Hill & more so don't wait and schedule a viewing ASAP!
____________________________
HOW TO VIEW:

DAILY SELF-SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! We know you're busy...so we've made it possible for you to see this home when it's convenient for you daily between 8am-7:30pm!! But don't wait too long because it was just listed and won't be available long! Register online for a self-showing by following the instructions below:

***Copy this link to your browser to SCHEDULE A SELF-SHOWING TODAY AT YOUR CONVENIENCE: https://secure.rently.com/properties/937246
_____________________________
CALL OR TEXT Irina at 619-535-8112 for more info or questions (Text preferred QUICKER RESPONSE)
_______________________
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
216 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101

AVAILABLE NOW!

*Please note that due to high demand, all applications will be processed in the order they are received.
__________________________
EXCLUSIVE OPPORTUNITY to to live in this recently remodeled and upgraded studio apartment home that just hit the market! Includes: new white soft closing cabinets, custom hardware, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand new luxury woodstyle flooring (perfect if you have pets), new paint, brand new dual pane energy windows, modern ceiling fans, and much more!

This is a small, intimate 10-unit community in a prime San Diego location! The property has recently (late 2018) undergone a full interior and exterior renovation! Each home has undergone a transformation including brand new windows, exterior paint, new flooring, new stainless steel appliances and white soft-closing cabinets in the kitchen, and more while maintaining its’ original charm! Enjoy this apartment homes’ contemporary interior and high-end finishes while taking advantage of this lively neighborhood!

This charming community is centrally located blocks from Little Italy, Bankers Hill, and Downtown San Diego! Enjoy the best of these vibrant neighborhoods featuring tons of restaurants, shops, bars, weekly farmer's markets, seasonal outdoor music concerts & so much more! You’re literally walking distance to all of this!

Join this quaint, charming, pet-friendly community offering modern apartments in the center of San Diego! And when we say pet-friendly, we mean it! No additional monthly fees, no weight limit (*breed restrictions apply)!
__________________________________________________
RENTAL DETAILS:

* Studio | OPEN LAYOUT
* REMODELED Nov 2018!!!
* Rent: $1,545 per month
* Deposit: Only $600
* Application Fee: $35 per adult
* Pets: DOGS & CATS are welcome! No Weight Limit; No Additional Pet Fees!
* Breed Restrictions Apply: Pet deposit applies
* Utilities Included in Rent: Water, Sewer, Trash
* Available NOW!
* Floor Level: 2nd (No Neighbors above)
* Parking: Plenty of street parking available & Reserved Off-Street Parking Available for $50/month (upon availability)
* Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit!
* Flexible Lease Terms Available

KITCHEN: (Recent Re-model)
* White shaker style soft closing cabinets
* Grey Quartz Countertops
* Brand New Stainless Steel Appliance package including:
|Gas Stove | Refrigerator | Range Hood| Microwave
* Garbage Disposal
* Dual Sinks
* Window allowing for extra natural lighting

HOME FEATURES:
* Recently remodeled Fully Equipped and Remodeled Kitchen with Refrigerator, GAS Stove/Oven, Microwave and Range Hood
* Luxury Woodstyle Flooring (No carpet!!!)
* Open Layout Concept
* Unique, Custom tile in the Bathroom
* Energy efficient windows (dual paned vinyl low E windows)
* Modern light fixtures and hardware throughout
* Tons of natural lighting!

THE COMMUNITY:
* Recently undergone a full renovation including all new landscaping, paint, and much more!
* Extremely well maintained with a very peaceful setting in a residential neighborhood
* Blocks away from Downtown San Diego, Bankers Hill AND Little Italy
* Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, transportation, and much more!
* Brand New Energy Efficient Windows (Dual Paned vinyl Low E)
* Brand New Window Coverings/Blinds
* Brand New Exterior Paint

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
* Steps away from Balboa Park
* Blocks from Bankers Hill and Little Italy filled with patio cafés, restaurants, pubs, art galleries, shops, hotels, and the beautiful Amici Park
* Blocks from Little Italy Mercato Farmers’ Market every Saturday
* 5 minutes from Downtown San Diego and Gaslamp Quarter featuring a plethora of restaurants, bars, hotels, music venues, specialty shops, and so much more!
* 5 minutes to Balboa Stadium and San Diego City College
* Within 10 minutes to popular attractions including: San Diego Zoo, Petco Park, Seaport Village and more
* Within 15 minutes to Coronado Island
* Easily accessible to highways 5, 163, 15 and 805

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $600, Available 7/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Fir Street have any available units?
216 Fir Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 Fir Street have?
Some of 216 Fir Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Fir Street currently offering any rent specials?
216 Fir Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Fir Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Fir Street is pet friendly.
Does 216 Fir Street offer parking?
Yes, 216 Fir Street offers parking.
Does 216 Fir Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Fir Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Fir Street have a pool?
No, 216 Fir Street does not have a pool.
Does 216 Fir Street have accessible units?
No, 216 Fir Street does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Fir Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 Fir Street does not have units with dishwashers.
