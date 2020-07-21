All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2152 Crownhill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2152 Crownhill Rd
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:49 PM

2152 Crownhill Rd

2152 Crownhill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2152 Crownhill Road, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available October 1st. Lovely family home in quiet scenic residential neighborhood. This four bedroom, two bathroom home has been remodeled with granite countertops, newer kitchen, bath, fresh paint and carpeting. This home has LOTS of storage space and a converted garage with in room laundry that would serve as a wonderful craft room or children's playroom. Conveniently located near Kate Sessions Park and Kate Sessions Elementary School in a quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2152 Crownhill Rd have any available units?
2152 Crownhill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2152 Crownhill Rd have?
Some of 2152 Crownhill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2152 Crownhill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2152 Crownhill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2152 Crownhill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2152 Crownhill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2152 Crownhill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2152 Crownhill Rd offers parking.
Does 2152 Crownhill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2152 Crownhill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2152 Crownhill Rd have a pool?
No, 2152 Crownhill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2152 Crownhill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2152 Crownhill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2152 Crownhill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2152 Crownhill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Cathryn
2980 1st Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Diego 2 Bedroom Apartments
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University