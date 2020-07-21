2152 Crownhill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available October 1st. Lovely family home in quiet scenic residential neighborhood. This four bedroom, two bathroom home has been remodeled with granite countertops, newer kitchen, bath, fresh paint and carpeting. This home has LOTS of storage space and a converted garage with in room laundry that would serve as a wonderful craft room or children's playroom. Conveniently located near Kate Sessions Park and Kate Sessions Elementary School in a quiet neighborhood with easy freeway access.