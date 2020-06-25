2112 30th St

Amenities
Fully renovated one bed/one bath with designer style, available now! Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego. This unit has a private yard with an orange tree.
- Move-In Special: $500 Off First Full Month Rent
- OPEN HOUSE: Friday; May 17th, 2019 @ 4:00pm-5:30pm
Features:
~ Upstairs1 bed/1bath apartment
~ Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, stainless steel appliances: gas range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher
~ Beautiful hardwood flooring
~ Ceiling fan
~ Air conditioning, heating system
~ Double pane windows
~ Riverstone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures
~ Private yard with orange tree
Garage available for $100 per month.
Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly.
Small pets allowed with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Laundry facility on-site.
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE4785453)