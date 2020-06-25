All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:36 AM

2112 30th St

2112 30th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2112 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92104
South Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fully renovated one bed/one bath with designer style, available now! Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego. This unit has a private yard with an orange tree.

- Move-In Special: $500 Off First Full Month Rent

- OPEN HOUSE: Friday; May 17th, 2019 @ 4:00pm-5:30pm

Features:
~ Upstairs1 bed/1bath apartment
~ Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, stainless steel appliances: gas range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher
~ Beautiful hardwood flooring
~ Ceiling fan
~ Air conditioning, heating system
~ Double pane windows
~ Riverstone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures
~ Private yard with orange tree

Garage available for $100 per month.
Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly.
Small pets allowed with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Laundry facility on-site.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4785453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 30th St have any available units?
2112 30th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 30th St have?
Some of 2112 30th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 30th St currently offering any rent specials?
2112 30th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 30th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 30th St is pet friendly.
Does 2112 30th St offer parking?
Yes, 2112 30th St offers parking.
Does 2112 30th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2112 30th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 30th St have a pool?
No, 2112 30th St does not have a pool.
Does 2112 30th St have accessible units?
No, 2112 30th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 30th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 30th St has units with dishwashers.
