2112 30th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fully renovated one bed/one bath with designer style, available now! Located blocks from Balboa park, walk to coffee, restaurants and Target. Just a 10-minute drive to downtown San Diego. This unit has a private yard with an orange tree.



- Move-In Special: $500 Off First Full Month Rent



- OPEN HOUSE: Friday; May 17th, 2019 @ 4:00pm-5:30pm



Features:

~ Upstairs1 bed/1bath apartment

~ Kitchen includes wooden box shelves, white marbled countertops, industrial fixtures, tiled backsplashes, stainless steel appliances: gas range/oven, refrigerator and dishwasher

~ Beautiful hardwood flooring

~ Ceiling fan

~ Air conditioning, heating system

~ Double pane windows

~ Riverstone flooring in the bathroom and spa-like shower with marbled, tiled walls, glass doors and modern fixtures

~ Private yard with orange tree



Garage available for $100 per month.

Water/sewer/trash service billed at $45 monthly.

Small pets allowed with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.

Laundry facility on-site.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



