Spacious, first floor, One Bed/One Bath Apartment Available w/Garage Parking!
Gorgeous apartment in Little Italy just blocks from San Diego Bay. Close to restaurants, shopping, and much more.
Unit Features:
- 1st floor, 1 bed/1 bath apartment
- Kitchen includes dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, and garbage disposal
- Laminate flooring
- Air conditioner
- Garage parking included.
Community Features:
- Rooftop patio
- Smoke-free
- Gated access.
Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Resident is responsible for all utilities
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/2104-Columbia-St-Apt-1-San-Diego-CA-92101-2
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
