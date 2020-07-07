All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2104 39th St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2104 39th St

2104 39th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2104 39th Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Great 3B/2BA Corner Lot w/ Large Backyard & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW!

This 3B/2BA house is highly upgraded on a corner lot with only one neighbor! SOLAR! Property includes a two car garage w/ room to park additional vehicles in garage and washer/dryer. Central heat and a/c, ceiling fans in all rooms. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, and updated appliances and double oven. Original hardwood floors throughout property, no carpet! Low maintenance yard w/ fruit trees, & large deck w/ great views! Great location, close to all major freeways!

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please text/call 619-972-4053 or email adam@goodlifemgmt.com

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2500
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage
- A/C: Central A/C
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, No pets allowed.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Fairmount Park
- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile
- PARKING: Garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1953

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5224309)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 39th St have any available units?
2104 39th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2104 39th St have?
Some of 2104 39th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 39th St currently offering any rent specials?
2104 39th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 39th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2104 39th St is pet friendly.
Does 2104 39th St offer parking?
Yes, 2104 39th St offers parking.
Does 2104 39th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 39th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 39th St have a pool?
No, 2104 39th St does not have a pool.
Does 2104 39th St have accessible units?
No, 2104 39th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 39th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 39th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

