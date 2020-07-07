2104 39th St

Amenities

Great 3B/2BA Corner Lot w/ Large Backyard & Upgrades! - AVAILABLE NOW!



This 3B/2BA house is highly upgraded on a corner lot with only one neighbor! SOLAR! Property includes a two car garage w/ room to park additional vehicles in garage and washer/dryer. Central heat and a/c, ceiling fans in all rooms. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, and updated appliances and double oven. Original hardwood floors throughout property, no carpet! Low maintenance yard w/ fruit trees, & large deck w/ great views! Great location, close to all major freeways!



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please text/call 619-972-4053 or email adam@goodlifemgmt.com



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2500

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in garage

- A/C: Central A/C

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, No pets allowed.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Fairmount Park

- FLOORING: Hardwood, tile

- PARKING: Garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1953



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5224309)