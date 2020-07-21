All apartments in San Diego
2101 CABLE STREET

2101 Cable Street · No Longer Available
Location

2101 Cable Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2101 CABLE STREET Available 09/06/19 3 Blocks to the Beach! 3BD/2BA Home in Ocean Beach - $3,195/mo! - Centrally located in the peaceful community of Ocean Beach, on the corner of Cable St & Brighton Ave. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has beautiful hard wood flooring, lots of natural lighting and a great front yard. The home includes in-unit washer and dryer and driveway parking. Perfectly located within walking distance to the beach, a variety of local dining and entertainment options, close to Sunset Cliffs, Belmont Park, Mission Bay, Liberty Station, Downtown and so much more!

Available: September (tentatively first week of September)
Rent: $3,195
Deposit: $3,200
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: Tenant pays all utilities
Landscape services provided.
No pets, No smoking.

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3474576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2101 CABLE STREET have any available units?
2101 CABLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2101 CABLE STREET have?
Some of 2101 CABLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2101 CABLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2101 CABLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2101 CABLE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2101 CABLE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2101 CABLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2101 CABLE STREET offers parking.
Does 2101 CABLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2101 CABLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2101 CABLE STREET have a pool?
No, 2101 CABLE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2101 CABLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2101 CABLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2101 CABLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2101 CABLE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
