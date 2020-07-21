Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking some paid utils

2101 CABLE STREET Available 09/06/19 3 Blocks to the Beach! 3BD/2BA Home in Ocean Beach - $3,195/mo! - Centrally located in the peaceful community of Ocean Beach, on the corner of Cable St & Brighton Ave. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has beautiful hard wood flooring, lots of natural lighting and a great front yard. The home includes in-unit washer and dryer and driveway parking. Perfectly located within walking distance to the beach, a variety of local dining and entertainment options, close to Sunset Cliffs, Belmont Park, Mission Bay, Liberty Station, Downtown and so much more!



Available: September (tentatively first week of September)

Rent: $3,195

Deposit: $3,200

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: Tenant pays all utilities

Landscape services provided.

No pets, No smoking.



Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.



You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492



(RLNE3474576)