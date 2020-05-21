All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 2097 Caminito Capa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
2097 Caminito Capa
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

2097 Caminito Capa

2097 Caminito Capa · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2097 Caminito Capa, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
tennis court
SPECTACULAR WHITE WATER, BAY, OCEAN, AND CITY VIEWS from this top of Mount Soledad hillside home! This 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath 2-story home is located at the top of La Jolla Summit on a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking La Jolla to the west and Mission Beach and beyond to the south. Granite countertops highlight the spacious kitchen with a separate wet bar in the living room. Light, bright and very open floor plan, this home is a must see! Access to clubhouse with fitness, pool, tennis/racquetball courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2097 Caminito Capa have any available units?
2097 Caminito Capa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2097 Caminito Capa have?
Some of 2097 Caminito Capa's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2097 Caminito Capa currently offering any rent specials?
2097 Caminito Capa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2097 Caminito Capa pet-friendly?
No, 2097 Caminito Capa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 2097 Caminito Capa offer parking?
Yes, 2097 Caminito Capa offers parking.
Does 2097 Caminito Capa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2097 Caminito Capa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2097 Caminito Capa have a pool?
Yes, 2097 Caminito Capa has a pool.
Does 2097 Caminito Capa have accessible units?
No, 2097 Caminito Capa does not have accessible units.
Does 2097 Caminito Capa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2097 Caminito Capa has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Ariva
4855 Ariva Way #130
San Diego, CA 92123
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University