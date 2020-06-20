All apartments in San Diego
2078 Harrison Ave unit

2078 Harrison Ave · (951) 813-1915
Location

2078 Harrison Ave, San Diego, CA 92113
Logan Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Cute Logan Heights units - Property Id: 168561

Walking distance to trolly, Blocks to downtown, petco park, gas lamp Barrio Logan new restaurants and much more ,
Cute gated unfurnished 2 bedroom 1 Bath Units with views.
Onsite gated parking in rear and plenty of street parking. Utilities are included excluding cable.

PLEASE NOTE; Please contact us by phone at 951-813-1915. The property is three units. This Is for the Front House. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168561
Property Id 168561

(RLNE5821430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Harrison Ave unit have any available units?
2078 Harrison Ave unit has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 2078 Harrison Ave unit have?
Some of 2078 Harrison Ave unit's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Harrison Ave unit currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Harrison Ave unit isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Harrison Ave unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Harrison Ave unit is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Harrison Ave unit offer parking?
Yes, 2078 Harrison Ave unit does offer parking.
Does 2078 Harrison Ave unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2078 Harrison Ave unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Harrison Ave unit have a pool?
No, 2078 Harrison Ave unit does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Harrison Ave unit have accessible units?
No, 2078 Harrison Ave unit does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Harrison Ave unit have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Harrison Ave unit has units with dishwashers.
