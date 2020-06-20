2078 Harrison Ave unit

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils

Cute Logan Heights units - Property Id: 168561



Walking distance to trolly, Blocks to downtown, petco park, gas lamp Barrio Logan new restaurants and much more ,

Cute gated unfurnished 2 bedroom 1 Bath Units with views.

Onsite gated parking in rear and plenty of street parking. Utilities are included excluding cable.



PLEASE NOTE; Please contact us by phone at 951-813-1915. The property is three units. This Is for the Front House. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS!!!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/168561

