Last updated February 11 2020 at 3:47 AM

207 Fennell Court

207 Fennell Court · No Longer Available
Location

207 Fennell Court, San Diego, CA 92114
Valencia Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 bedroom,3 full bath & 3,000 sq ft house in a quiet cul de sac! Beautiful city view from your loft and huge back yard that can be transformed to a perfect place for entertaining. All new electrical, plumbing, and stainless steel appliances. Move-in ready
Completely Remodeled 5 bedroom,3 full bath & 3,000 sq ft house in a quiet cul de sac! Beautiful city view from your loft and huge back yard that can be transformed to a perfect place for entertaining. All new electrical, plumbing, and stainless steel appliances. Move-in ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Fennell Court have any available units?
207 Fennell Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Fennell Court have?
Some of 207 Fennell Court's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Fennell Court currently offering any rent specials?
207 Fennell Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Fennell Court pet-friendly?
No, 207 Fennell Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 207 Fennell Court offer parking?
Yes, 207 Fennell Court offers parking.
Does 207 Fennell Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Fennell Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Fennell Court have a pool?
No, 207 Fennell Court does not have a pool.
Does 207 Fennell Court have accessible units?
No, 207 Fennell Court does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Fennell Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Fennell Court does not have units with dishwashers.

